Media Organisation Initiates Idea-driven Pathway for S’East Growth, Says Zone Must Start ‘Trading in Ideas’ for Devt



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





An Enugu-based media organisation, Afia Media, has unveiled an initiative to get the South-east zone start “trading in ideas” in order to accelerate the development of the region.



The Southeastern part of Nigeria has already etched its name globally as a hub for trading and commerce and has equally made its mark in other facets of endeavours.



But Afia Media, which is Nigeria’s only broadcaster dedicated to the projection of the South-east and every gamut of its socioeconomic, political, and cultural affairs that define its existence.



Addressing a press conference in Enugu, the Founder/Chief Executive of Afia Media, Mr. Emeka Mba, said that the organisation has decided to go beyond amplifying the voice of South-east and initiate a process of harvesting synthesising ideas needed to spur its development.



He said that Afia Media would achieve this goal by initiating a lecture and awards annual event where policymakers, business leaders, academics, innovators, creatives, development partners and other stakeholders would gather for high-level conversations on the future of the region. The maiden edition slated for the last quarter of 2026 is themed ‘Uwa Bu Afia: Trading Ideas for Development’.



“The theme we chose is because we believe that there is a trade in goods and commerce that’s already going on sufficiently, but we need to trade in ideas as well.



“That’s what we’ve been going for. So trading in ideas that can push development is key for us. And that’s what we want to start this inaugural lecture and award,” Mba said.



He explained that the initiative was conceived to bring together leaders from government, business, academia, culture and civil society to discuss the future of the South-east and celebrate excellence across the zone.



According to him, the initiative is expected to become an annual gathering focused on thought leadership, policy dialogue, regional development and the recognition of outstanding contributions to society.



The media entrepreneur further stated that Uwa Bu Afia reflects the organisation’s commitment to amplifying the voices, aspirations and development priorities of the South-east region.



“The South-east is one of Nigeria’s most entrepreneurial and culturally vibrant regions. The Afia Annual Lecture and Awards is designed to provide a credible platform for dialogue, recognition and collective action towards the region’s future,” he said.



The theme, ‘Uwa Bu Afia’, is derived from Igbo cosmology expression meaning “the world is a marketplace,” was chosen to reflect the entrepreneurial spirit, resilience and innovative capacity that have long defined the people of the South-east.



Mba reasoned that if the South-east has made name by trading in goods, the zone also acquire a global reputation of trading in ideas, given that it has produced renowned writers, engineers, medical doctors, scientists, among others.



He said that Uwa Bu Afia would not be like any other talk shop as it would generate implementable ideas that would be translated in real terms for the development of South-east.



Organisers said the event is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants physically, while millions more are projected to follow proceedings through television, radio and online broadcasts.



In her remarks, Director at Afia Media, Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor, highlighted the significance of the theme, saying that the South-east region must take ownership of its narrative in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world.



She said, “If we do not tell our own story, others will tell it for us. We are entering an era where artificial intelligence is shaping conversations, interpreting history and influencing decisions based on the information available to it.



“If the South-east does not deliberately document its achievements, define its aspirations and contribute its perspective to global conversations, others will define us on our behalf.



“Uwa Bu Afia is therefore a call to think critically about our future, confront our challenges honestly and shape the narrative of our region in a rapidly changing world.”