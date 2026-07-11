Bauchi Tourism Board Reviews Quarterly Performance, Targets Strategic Partnerships

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) held its Quarterly Board Meeting yesterday at its Head Office in Bauchi, mapping out a comprehensive strategy to revitalise the state’s tourism sector and safeguard its rich cultural legacy.

The high-level meeting held yesterday focused on a general overview of the Corporation’s activities, a review of quarterly performance reports spanning Q1 through Q4, and evaluations of the current Board member structure.

According to the Corporation’s Managing Director and Conservator General, Dr. Muhammad Nasiru Yusuf, central to the meeting’s deliberations was an urgent dialogue on heritage site conservation, with a specific focus on the historic Baban Gwani Gidan Madaki Monument.

Dr. Yusuf said that while reviewing the performance reports, the Board has assessed the Corporation’s strategic milestones, identifying key operational successes and addressing areas requiring accelerated growth.

He said the leadership of the Corporation had emphasised that structuring the board effectively remains vital to driving the state’s ambitious tourism agenda forward.

The highlight of the session was a comprehensive discussion on the Baban Gwani Gidan Madaki Monument, an architectural masterpiece in Kafin Madaki built in the 19th century by the legendary Hausa master builder, Babban Gwani.

Acknowledging recent concerns over the preservation and structural integrity of the national monument, the Board deliberated on immediate conservation frameworks required to protect the site from environmental and physical deterioration.

“To ensure long-term sustainability, the Board outlined new tourism development strategies heavily anchored on public-private partnerships. The Corporation aims to collaborate with local stakeholders, international conservation bodies, and private investors to transform historical assets like Gidan Madaki into globally recognized hubs for cultural tourism and academic research,” Yusuf added.

Speaking at the conclusion of the meeting, the Corporation’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to aggressive marketing, infrastructural upgrades at heritage sites, and robust community engagement to position Bauchi State as Nigeria’s premier tourism destination.