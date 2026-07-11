Abia Firms Reopen Five Production Lines, Otti Launches Housing Estates

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Abia State government says the revived Enyimba Automated Shoe Company and the Enyimba Garments Factory both in Aba have established five production lines for the two factories which are also developing new brand lines for their products.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, announced this at Government House Umuahia, while addressing the press on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He said that both firms have been restored to active production after years of decline, attributing the revival of the facilities to reforms initiated by the Governor Otti-led administration and the appointment of Ms Nena Kalu-Ogba to oversee the companies in 2025.

According to the commissioner, the revival of the company reflects the present administration’s commitment to industrialisation, job creation and sustainable economic growth.

“To date, they have been able to establish five production lines for both factories, and the new management is going ahead to develop new brand lines for their products that are capable of competing in international markets,” Kanu said.

He also announced that the state government would soon flag off the Pocket Layout Industrial Estate project, and said that the initiative is designed to provide functional and affordable housing for residents.

He said the procurement process for the project has reached an advanced stage, with bids from prospective contractors already opened and the list of successful bidders expected to be published very soon.

“The Pocket-Layout Industrial Estate project is due for a flag off. With the opening of bids from prospective contractors to the project, a comprehensive list of successful contractors will be published within the next one week or less,” he said.

He explained that the project comprises two components, including the Old Civil Service Commission premises and the defunct Abia Hotels premises, adding that it was currently being cleared to enable construction works to begin.

Contributing, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Enyimba Automated Shoe Company Limited and Enyimba Garment Factory Limited, Ms. Kalu-Ogba, said the state government had successfully revived the two factories through the acquisition of modern production and finishing equipment to enable them compete with global brands.

“What we’ve done is to revive the factories, the two factories. And we have purchased new machines for finishing, especially, so that we can compete favourably with global products. So we have all the machines.

“The governor has been gracious enough to provide the funds to purchase new machinery,” she stated.

According to the CEO, the intervention was aimed at changing the long-held perception that Aba-made products were of inferior quality, noting that the factories have been rehabilitated into conducive production environments, while workers’ welfare has improved with regular salary payments.

She added that facilities at the factory were now well positioned to produce high-quality footwear and garments capable of meeting international standards, maintaining that the government has resolved to ensure the firms deliver.