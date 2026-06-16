‘Falcon’s 32 Years Signals Stability, Growth in Energy Sector’

Falcon Corporation Limited has said it is marking over three decades of unbroken operations, using the milestone as a deliberate signal of where the company is headed and stressing that this marks stability and growth in the energy sector.

Founded in 1994, Falcon said it has spent 32 years building licensed gas distribution infrastructure, developing proven logistics capacity, establishing an LPG Tank Farm and Jetty facility, sustaining operational presence in Ikorodu, Lagos, one of Nigeria’s most active industrial corridors.

The company said that foundation has now become the launchpad for accelerated growth and market expansion.

“As we reflect on how far we have come since 1994, it is also important that we take a moment to recognise the scale of what has been built”, Chief Executive Officer, Falcon Corporation, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo said.

“Today, Falcon is a respected and established brand within our industry. That reputation has not come easily, it has been earned overtime through consistent delivery, responsible operations, and a commitment to operational excellence,” she explained.

Thirty-two years as an indigenous Nigerian energy company in a sector shaped by multinational capital, joint venture structures, and volatile operating conditions, the company has grown by competing on integrity, focused execution, community trust, and operational discipline.

The company stated that it now holds an ‘A’ long-term and ‘A1’ short-term credit rating from Agusto & Co., a marker of institutional credibility that few indigenous players in the sector can match. The growth, it said, comes at a defining moment for Nigeria’s energy landscape.