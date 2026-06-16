Debutants Cape Verde Stun European Champions Spain with Draw

Debutants Cape Verde produced one of the biggest World Cup shocks of recent times by holding Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta yesterday.

The third-smallest country in terms of population to qualify for a World Cup, Cape Verde were 67th in FIFA latest rankings and many expected them to be swept aside by second-ranked Spain in their opening Group H contest.

However, the reigning European champions were laboured in attack for long spells and on the occasions Spain threatened the Cape Verde goal, 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha kept them at bay with numerous fine saves.

The introduction of Lamine Yamal as a second-half substitute injected life into Spanish side, but the Barcelona teenager – making his first appearance for almost eight weeks following his recovery from a hamstring injury – could not produce a decisive moment on his World Cup debut.

Ferran Torres wasted Spain’s best chance in the first half, connecting with Marc Cucurella’s header back across the six-yard box, but hitting the crossbar under pressure from Vozinha.

Mikel Oyarzabal, scorer of their Euro 2024 winner against England, was denied by a superb block from Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto Lopes in the closing moments.

And as Spain pushed late on, they were almost caught out at the other end – but they avoided the ignominy of defeat as defender Diney Borges headed a corner straight at goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Cape Verde reached a first World Cup by finishing top of a group that also included Cameroon, but they were not expected to cause too many problems for a Spain team that has been widely tipped to win the World Cup for a second time.

While there were many heroes in Cape Verde shirts, veteran goalkeeper Vozinha was chief among them and he was almost in tears as he was mobbed by his team-mates shortly after the final whistle.

Vozinha, who plays for Chaves in Portugal’s second tier, denied Torres and Aymeric Laporte just before half-time and was always keen to come off his line to collect crosses.