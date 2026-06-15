Ozalla Community Endorses Mbah for 2027, Commends Devt Projects

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The people of Ozalla Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State have endorsed Governor Peter Mbah for a second term in office, citing what they described as his administration’s transformative development projects and inclusive governance.

The endorsement came during a thank-you visit by a large delegation from the community to the governor’s country home in Owo, Nkanu East LGA, at the weekend.

The delegation, comprising community leaders, traditional rulers, political stakeholders, government appointees and cultural groups from the five autonomous communities in Ozalla, said the visit was to express gratitude for the governor’s interventions in the area and reaffirm long-standing ties between the two communities.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the President-General of the Ozalla Development Union (ODU), Chief Obiora Okwuibe, praised Mbah’s leadership and highlighted several projects executed in the community, including the Smart Green School, the ongoing Type II Primary Healthcare Centre, the renovation of the old Ozalla Health Centre, and the Ituku–Ishi Ozalla Road.

He also commended the governor for facilitating key appointments of Ozalla indigenes, including Dr. Kingsley Tochi Udeh, SAN, who served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice before his appointment as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, as well as Dan Nwomeh, Prof. Uchenna Agu and Francis Aninwike.

On the 2027 governorship election, he said: “We commit ourselves to full political mobilisation across our community, ensuring massive voter turnout and overwhelming support for your re-election.”

The community also pledged continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, citing the appointment of one of its sons into the Federal Executive Council as evidence of inclusion at the national level.

Former Minister of Information, Chief Frank Nweke Jr., said the community’s endorsement was based on Mbah’s performance and commitment to development.

According to him, Ozalla had witnessed unprecedented government presence under the current administration after years of neglect.

Backing the governor’s re-election bid, Nweke dismissed opposition contenders as incapable of posing a serious challenge.

“Come 2027, you have our full support. There may be a few skirmishes here and there, but they do not constitute any threat,” he said.

Also speaking, the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Mainstream Media, Dan Nwomeh, described the visit as a reaffirmation of the historical relationship between Owo and Ozalla.

He noted that the governor personally ensured the completion of the Smart Green School project in the community and approved the renovation of its oldest healthcare facility.

esponding, Mbah thanked the community for the show of support and confidence in his administration.

He reiterated that his government’s development agenda was anchored on inclusivity and equitable distribution of projects across the state.

“If Ozalla is strong, Enugu is strong; if Enugu is strong, the region is strong, and if the region is strong, the country is strong,” the governor said.

Mbah said the state remained committed to constructing about 1,250 kilometres of roads annually, adding that more resources would become available as key investments in the Smart Green Schools programme near completion.