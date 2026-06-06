Proton Security Wins Best Security Company of the Year

‎Proton Security Services Limited has been named Best Security Company of the Year 2026 at the West Africa Innovation Awards, a prestigious platform that celebrates outstanding brands and visionary leaders across the region.

‎The awards, designed to honour excellence, innovation, resilience and transformative leadership, saw Proton Security outperform strong competitors, including Ashaka Security Limited and Kings Guard Nigeria Limited, to secure the coveted title.

‎The ceremony, held in grand style at the Watercress Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and corporate organisations from across West Africa, united in their commitment to innovation and service excellence.

‎Responding to the award, Mr Adekunmi Odebunmi, Managing Director of Proton Security Services Limited, expressed his delight, describing the recognition as a powerful validation of the company’s professionalism, consistency and pursuit of operational excellence in the private security sector.

‎He emphasised that Proton Security’s rising profile is driven by its technical expertise, disciplined operational framework and extensive stakeholder network, all of which continue to strengthen its service delivery across Nigeria.

‎Mr Odebunmi further noted that the company’s commitment extends beyond operational excellence to the welfare of its workforce, which he described as central to its long‑term sustainability and success.

‎He highlighted Proton Security’s support for Ms Maria Ejeba, an operative attached to MTN’s regional office in Ikoyi, who was involved in a serious road accident in 2024. The company stood firmly by her during her recovery, reflecting its employee‑first philosophy.

‎Mr Odebunmi also recalled Proton Security’s proactive stance on national security awareness during the political party primaries, which prompted strengthened security deployments nationwide to safeguard public spaces and maintain peace.

‎He reaffirmed Proton Security’s strong commitment to protecting stakeholders, expanding innovation in security delivery, and contributing meaningfully to national stability and economic confidence.