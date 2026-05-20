Team ‘Block X’ Emerges HabariPay Squad Hackathon Winner 

Nume Ekeghe

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc Fintech subsidiary, HabariPay, has announced Team ‘Block X’ as the winner of the Squad Hackathon 3.0, following a highly competitive innovation showcase that brought together some of Nigeria’s most promising young software developers, engineers and AI innovators.

Held at the GTCentre, the grand finale featured cutting-edge technology solutions aimed at addressing critical economic and societal challenges, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence, automation, productivity systems and digital inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, described the hackathon as a platform for developing future technology leaders through real-world problem solving.

“You are the best of the best. Everybody who made it into this room today is already a winner. The world is not ruled by extroverts; it is ruled by thinkers,” Agbaje said.

He emphasised resilience, collaboration and ethical execution as critical success factors in innovation and enterprise building.

Managing Director of HabariPay, Eduofon Japhet, said this year’s edition marked the most ambitious iteration of the hackathon to date, with participation increasing more than tenfold compared to previous editions.