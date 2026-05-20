Duru: Universal Insurance Pioneered Fast Clams Service in Nigeria

Ebere Nwoji

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Universal Insurance Company plc, Jeff Duru, has said that his company pioneered fast claims service in Nigeria. Duru also assured the public that his company would emerge stronger and better positioned after the on-going recapitalisation exercise in the insurance sector.

Duru, who spoke during courtesy visit by the executive members of National Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in his office in Lagos said his predecessor, Ben Ujoatuonu, laid the foundation for the entire achievements.

“In terms of digitalisation, we are already there. All our personal line products have been digitised. Customers can visit our website or portal and purchase products seamlessly without physical contact with our staff. We are also the first insurance company to introduce fast claims service, and others are now learning from us.

“We are receiving positive feedback from users adopting digital fast claims solutions for online surveys. Artificial Intelligence is another area we are championing. Once we conclude the recapitalisation process, we will launch our AI-driven platform, which will be a major development for the industry,” he said.

He also stated that his predecessor in the company laid a good foundation for the company’s strong relationship with the media.

“My predecessor, Mr. Ben Ujoatuonu, created this valuable relationship with NAIPE. When I joined the company, he explained to me the nature of the relationship the company has with the media. That legacy he created is one we will continue to uphold and ensure it never declines. We will continue to strengthen the relationship to keep the flag flying. Whoever succeeds me will also inherit and sustain that legacy to ensure mutual success for both organisations”, he stated.

Duru also commended members of the management team of Universal Insurance for their dedication and commitment to the growth of the company.