  • Tuesday, 19th May, 2026

Insurance Sector Stakeholders Mourns Edu

Nigeria | 16 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Nigerian insurance sector was recently thrown to a mourning with the demise of the 21st President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB, ) Mr Rotimi Edu.

Meanwhile, current President of the NCRIB Council, Mrs Ekeoma Ezeibe, has declared a week long mourning in memory of the deceased NCRIB Past President.

the Nigeria Insurers Association has described the deceased NCRIB president as an exceptional leader, an astute legal mind, and a visionary insurance practitioner who dedicated decades of his professional life to the advancement, integration, and regulatory growth of the insurance industry in Nigeria. 

During her condolence visit, Ezeibe declared the one-week mourning directive for NCRIM members.

She noted that a condolence register had been opened at the Council’s Secretariat, while all members were advised to maintain at least a minute of  silence at noon daily throughout the mourning week,  in prayers for the repose of the soul of the 21st President  and for the fortitude for the family to bear the sad loss.

Meanwhile, the Governing Council and the entire membership of NIA have expressed profound sorrow and deep shock over the transition of Edu.

NIA in a statement signed by its Chairman, Kunle Ahmed said Edu was an exceptional leader, an astute legal mind.

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