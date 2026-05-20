Champion Breweries to hold 50th Annual General Meeting in Lagos

Champion Breweries Plc has announced that its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 11:00 a.m.

The milestone AGM comes at a defining moment in the Company’s corporate journey, following a transformative year marked by strategic expansion initiatives, including the acquisition of Bullet Energy Drink and the Company’s successful engagement with the capital market to raise growth capital.

Champion Breweries Plc has strengthened its transition into a Group structure with the acquisition of an 80% stake in enJOYbev B.V., a strategic move already delivering early earnings contribution and validating its international expansion drive. The subsidiary’s results are now being consolidated into the Group accounts for the first time, with enJOYbev B.V. already contributing positively to earnings through operating profitability within the reporting period, an early validation of the Group’s expansion strategy.

In line with its commitment to transparency, accountability, and shareholder engagement, the AGM will be held physically while also being accessible to stakeholders via the Company’s official website.

At the meeting, shareholders will consider key statutory and governance matters, including the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, alongside the Reports of the Directors, Auditors, and the Audit Committee. Other agenda items include the declaration of dividends, election and re-election of Directors, authorization for Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors, and election/re-election of shareholders’ representatives to the Audit Committee.

Speaking ahead of the AGM, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Imo Abasi Jacob, described the year under review as a pivotal phase in the Company’s evolution.

“This AGM reflects a defining chapter in our journey as a Company. The acquisition of Bullet, our successful capital market engagement, and the integration of enJOYbev B.V. into our Group structure all signal a deliberate strategy for sustainable growth and diversification. These milestones position Champion Breweries Plc for stronger performance, broader market reach, and enhanced shareholder value. We remain committed to disciplined execution, operational excellence, and the highest standards of corporate governance,” he said.