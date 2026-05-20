NIMASA, Nigerian Navy Vaunt Success against Piracy, Vows to Sustain Momentum

Sunday Ehigiator

The Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) have renewed their commitment to combating maritime crimes and strengthening security collaboration within Nigeria’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

This commitment was reiterated during the C4i Capability Demonstration and Graduation Ceremony held in Lagos, where 177 maritime security personnel completed specialised operational training under the Deep Blue Project initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas said the graduation ceremony symbolised a stronger collective resolve among maritime stakeholders to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Abbas who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Bala Hassan, said; “This ceremony marks not only the completion of a course, but also the strengthening of our collective resolve to ensure safety, security and prosperity of the Nigerian maritime domain.

“It reflects the strong partnership and shared commitment between the Nigerian Navy, other sister services and NIMASA towards enhancing maritime safety and security within the Nigerian maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea.”

He described the Deep Blue Project as a clear example of successful inter-agency collaboration in tackling security challenges.

He commended the dedication and professionalism of the participants, noting that the training would improve operational awareness and coordination among maritime stakeholders.

In his keynote address, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, disclosed that the 177 graduands comprised 33 Special Mission Vessel Officers, 14 Special Mission Vessel Engineers, 107 Fast Intervention Boat Operators, Technicians and Boarding Team members, as well as 23 Helicopter Team personnel.

Mobereola explained that the trainees underwent rigorous courses in helicopter operations, medical evacuation, vessel landing and clearing, interceptor boat tactical manoeuvres, communications training, unmanned aerial systems capability and combat medical support.

He expressed confidence that the skills acquired during the programme would help sustain the security gains recorded in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“We are confident that the knowledge and skills acquired during this programme will further contribute to sustaining the security gains already recorded in our waters,” he said.

The NIMASA boss also revealed that Nigeria had maintained four consecutive years without piracy incidents, attributing the achievement to the Deep Blue Project.

“For four years now, Nigeria has maintained an impressive record of zero incidence of piracy attacks, leading to reduced war-risk insurance premiums, and restoring Nigeria’s global maritime confidence, all through the instrumentality of the Deep Blue Project,” Mobereola stated.