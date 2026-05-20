PenCom Kicks off Pilot Phase of PenCare Initiative, Invites Retirees

Ebere Nwoji

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), has kicked off the pilot phase of its PenCare initiative by inviting retirees rom 60 years up who receive monthly pension less than N70, 000 under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to enrol in the PenCare free healthcare initiative.

The commission in a recent statement made available to the media on this, said at least 30,000 eligible retirees would be beneficiaries of this pilot phase on first come -first – serve basis.

“If you are at least 60 years old and receive a monthly pension not more than ₦70,000 from a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), you qualify for this pilot phase. Registration is now open for up to 30,000 eligible retirees on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, scan the barcode above or published in various newspapers or any of the PFAs’ websites today”, the commission said in the statement.

According to the commission, PenCare is a CSR project dedicated to preserving retirees’ dignity and well-being by reducing the burden of medical expenses.