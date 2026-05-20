  • Tuesday, 19th May, 2026

‘Rockefeller Foundation Awarded $350M+ to Reach 731 Million People’

Business | 7 seconds ago

The Rockefeller Foundation has launched its 2025 impact report, Big Bets, Real Results, detailing the Foundation’s 2025 work, including big bets on Universal Energy Abundance andRegenerative School Meals around the world, to accelerate the reach of frontier technology, community-driven models, and decisive data across its core focus areas.

Amid a volatile global landscape and a historic decline in global aid, the 113-year-old philanthropic organization successfully awarded more than $350 million, directly mobilized $3 billion, and funded $133,166,945 across 66 opportunities across Africa— reaching 731 million people worldwide.

The report highlights how African-led partnerships and innovative solutions are helping to prevent disease outbreaks through strengthened laboratory networks, address food insecurity and agricultural resilience, and accelerate progress toward energy abundance across Africa.

“As The Rockefeller Foundation marks 60 years of its Africa Regional Office, it reflects a broader shift in the future of development. Amid aid cuts, geopolitical tensions and conflict, climate impacts, and political change, progress is becoming harder to sustain. Against this backdrop, the focus is increasingly on strengthening African capacity across health, education, and energy, and on African-led solutions and leadership, alongside the role of philanthropic capital. The Foundation’s latest Impact Report highlights how we are reimagining progress through mission-driven action and partnerships,” said William Asiko, Senior Vice President and Head of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office

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