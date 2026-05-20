Ronaldo Set for Record  Sixth World Cup with Portugal 

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in a record sixth World Cup after being selected in Portugal’s squad for this summer’s tournament.

The 41-year-old forward, who holds the men’s record for all-time international appearances (226) and goals (143), is one of six players to have played in five World Cups.

That group includes his former La Liga rival Lionel Messi, who is also set to play in his sixth World Cup after leading Argentina to victory four years ago in Qatar.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has been playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr since January 2023.

He is eligible for all of Portugal’s group games having avoided a three-match ban after being sent off in their penultimate World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in November.

There were no surprises from coach Roberto Martinez as he named a squad of “27 players plus one”, a reference to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash last July.

“He is our strength, our joy,” said Martinez. “Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the very next day it was up to all of us to fight for Diogo’s dream and for the example he always set in our national team.

“Diogo Jota’s spirit, strength and example are the plus one and will always be the plus one.”

The squad also features Bruno Fernandes, who aims to claim the outright record for most assists in a Premier League season as Manchester United play their final game of the season this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Paris St-Germain quartet Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos are set to play in the Champions League final against Arsenal on 30 May.

Portugal have friendlies against Chile and Nigeria before their World Cup opener against DR Congo in Houston on 17 June.

They also face Uzbekistan in Houston before concluding their Group K campaign against Colombia in Miami.