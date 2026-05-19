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THISDAY Editor, Shaka Momodu, Loses Brother
The Editor of THISDAY, Shaka Momodu, has lost his elder brother, Engineer Zeberu Momodu.
A community leader, Momodu, died after a brief illness. He was 68.
He was buried in Auchi, Edo State, yesterday, according to Islamic rites.
The deceased was a former principal of Army Day Secondary School, Auchi, Edo State.
He is survived by wife and six children.