THISDAY Editor, Shaka Momodu, Loses Brother

The Editor of THISDAY, Shaka Momodu, has lost his elder brother, Engineer Zeberu Momodu.

A community leader, Momodu, died after a brief illness. He was 68.

He was buried in Auchi, Edo State, yesterday, according to Islamic rites.

The deceased was a former principal of Army Day Secondary School, Auchi, Edo State.

He is survived by wife and six children.