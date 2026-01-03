NAF Loses Link with UAV During Routine Operation, Coordinates Response, Recovery Effort

.Collaboration enhances operational efficiency, CNS tells frontline troops

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that it temporarily lost communication with one of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) during a routine operational mission on January 2, 2026 within the Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 3 area.

This was as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has underscored the critical role of collaboration and joint operations in enhancing operational efficiency, enabling swift responses to security threats, and strengthening Nigeria’s national security architecture.

In a statement yesterday, the NAF explained that efforts to re-establish the communication link were unsuccessful, prompting the activation of established emergency procedures.

As a result, the UAV crew initiated return-to-base protocols, while the Air Force immediately coordinated response and recovery measures in collaboration with sister services and relevant authorities.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the UAV deployment was part of the Service’s sustained commitment to ongoing counter-insurgency operations across the country.

He disclosed that the affected platform had since been secured, with recovery and assessment efforts progressing as planned.

According to him, technical teams have taken control of the UAV and commenced preliminary evaluations in line with approved safety and operational standards.

Air Commodore Ejodame further assured that there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property, adding that operations across all theatres remain unaffected.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains professional and focused in the execution of its constitutional responsibilities. Counter-insurgency operations continue unabated in the interest of national security,” he said.

The NAF reiterated its commitment to maintaining operational effectiveness while upholding safety standards in all air operations.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Abbas disclosed the UAV loss during an operational visit to the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in Maiduguri, Borno State, where he stressed the importance of synergy among the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Reaffirming the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to peace and stability in the region, the Naval Chief said the Service would continue to maintain a strong presence on the Lake Chad waterways to support security operations and facilitate economic recovery across affected communities.

According to the Media Information Officer, Theatre Command, Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the visit was aimed at strengthening operational coordination and enhancing inter-service cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.

While addressing troops, Vice Admiral Abbas conveyed New Year greetings and commended officers and men for their courage, resilience, and unwavering sacrifices in the defence of the nation.

He also relayed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appreciation for the successes recorded in degrading terrorist activities, urging the troops to sustain the momentum.

The CNS highlighted notable progress in restoring socio-economic activities in the North-east, particularly through the reopening of key waterways.

He noted that improved security along the Lake Chad axis had enabled fishermen, farmers, traders, and transport operators to safely resume their livelihoods.

According to him, sustained naval presence and close coordination with sister services remain vital to consolidating these gains and supporting local communities.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, welcomed the Naval Chief and presented a comprehensive briefing on ongoing operations.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of the Nigerian Navy, especially in the Lake Chad Basin, noting that maritime dominance had been central to operational success and regional stability.

As part of the visit, Vice Admiral Abbas carried out an on-the-spot assessment of naval facilities at the Naval Base Annex along Monguno Road, before proceeding to the Naval Base Lake Chad Command in Baga.

At Fish Dam, he interacted with troops and later embarked on a riverine patrol of the Lake Chad waterways to assess the level of clearance achieved so far.

The visit culminated in a New Year luncheon with personnel at the operational location.

The Naval Chief also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, where he expressed appreciation for the state government’s support and pledged continued collaboration to secure the waterways and promote socio-economic development.

In his response, Governor Zulum commended the Nigerian Navy for its achievements in the region and called for intensified operations to sustain peace and security.

The visit was attended by senior military and naval officers, including the Deputy Theatre Commander, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, component commanders, and principal staff officers, and featured operational briefings, interactive engagements, and ceremonial activities.