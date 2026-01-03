Man City Host Chelsea on SuperSport Live Amid Maresca’s Fallout

The Premier League starts 2026 with high-stakes fixtures across the table, highlighted by Man City’s clash with Chelsea at the Etihad, following the abrupt departure of Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca

Maresca was reported to be a candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola at Man City, but he was dismissed by Chelsea on New Year’s Day.

Under-21 coach, Calum McFarlane will take charge of Chelsea for the visit to Man.

The first Saturday of 2026 with Aston Villa hosting Nottingham Forest at 1:30 p.m.

Brighton host Burnley at 4:00 p.m. in a contest between two bottom-half sides. Later at 6:30 p.m., Arsenal travel to Bournemouth, aiming to extend their four-point lead at the top.

Today, Leeds United host Man United at 1:30 p.m. after holding Liverpool to a goalless draw on New Year’s Day. At 4:00 p.m., Tottenham take on Sunderland, with the visitors aiming to continue their strong run following a draw with Man City, while Spurs remain inconsistent.

Fulham host Liverpool at the same time, presenting another test for the Reds, who are under pressure after consecutive stalemates.

The weekend reaches its climax at 6:30 p.m. where all Premier League matches are broadcast live on SS Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65).

Man City host Chelsea. Guardiola’s side, seeking to maintain pressure on league leaders, Arsenal after a draw at Sunderland, will face a Chelsea squad adjusting to McFarlane’s interim leadership. The focus will be on how Chelsea’s players respond after the sudden departure of Maresca and the controversy surrounding his alleged talks with City, while Man City look to assert dominance against a club in transition.