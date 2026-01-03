Gombe Govt Disburses N14m to Families of 7 Deceased Journalists

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Government has disbursed a total of N14 million to the families of seven journalists who lost their lives in a tragic motor accident along the Billiri-Kumo Road.

The fatal crash occurred on Monday, December 29, 2025, as the journalists were returning from the wedding ceremony of a colleague in Kaltungo Local Government Area.

Each bereaved family received N2 million from Gombe State Government as financial support to augment burial and related expenses.

The intervention is part of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to cushioning the impact of the painful loss on the affected families.

Presiding over the disbursement exercise yesterday on behalf of the governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, disclosed that an initial token of support had earlier been provided to the families of the injured victims immediately after the incident.

He added that the governor has also assumed full responsibility for the medical treatment and hospital bills of those who sustained injuries and are currently receiving care.

Professor Njodi reiterated the commitment of the present administration to the welfare of journalists, expressing deep sorrow over the monumental loss to the state and the media profession.

“Our hearts have been restless since this tragic incident. While we cannot bring back the departed or fully compensate for the loss, His Excellency has approved this support to assist with burial expenses, just as the government has taken full responsibility for the medical bills of those who survived,” he said.

He stressed that the funds were not compensation, but a gesture of compassion aimed at supporting the families during this difficult period.

Njodi further conveyed the governor’s heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the management of the National Television Authority (NTA) and the entire media community, urging the bereaved families to take solace in the will of Allah.

Speaking during the event, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahaya Abdullahi, expressed profound appreciation to the Gombe State Government for what he described as a swift, compassionate and unprecedented intervention.

He noted that the NUJ members nationwide were deeply grateful for the support extended to both the families of the deceased and journalists currently receiving medical treatment.

Comrade Yahaya also called on the federal government to fast-track the implementation of life and health insurance schemes for journalists, urging state governments, including Gombe, to key in once the policy is implemented.

The General Manager of NTA Gombe, Abubakar Adamu, conveyed the appreciation of the Director-General of the NTA, Salihu Dembos to Governor Yahaya for his generosity and compassion stating that the entire NTA family across the country holds the Gombe State Government in high esteem for the gesture.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved families, Barrister Abubakar Ahmed praised Governor Yahaya for the gesture, describing the intervention as the first of its kind in the history of the state.

“This support of N2 million to each family will go a long way in addressing both the immediate and long-term needs of the dependants. We truly lack words to express our gratitude. May Allah reward the governor and his administration abundantly,” he said.