Adeleke Hails Osun’s 100% Score in Fiscal Transparency Report

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described the recently released 3rd Quarter Fiscal Transparency Report as a validation of his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in public governance contrary to baseless allegations from the opposition.

In the report just released by BudgIT Nigeria, Osun scored 100 per cent alongside 10 other states in the 2025 Third Quarter Fiscal Transparency report by BudgIT.

According to the governor, this is the highest performance Osun State has achieved so far in more than a decade, declaring that “this is a fantastic New Year Gift for the good people of Osun State.

“We run a transparent, due process administration. Across the sectors, our budgetary process receives accolades and applause. Osun State has once again distinguished itself on the national stage, emerging as one of only 11 states to score a perfect 100 per cent rating in the Q3 2025 Fiscal Transparency League Table.

“The latest report has shamed the opposition again and affirmed that Osun in the last three years has been excellently managed going by national and global standards and going by positive ratings from observers, citizens and residents of the state.

“This ranking, which assesses states on the availability, timeliness, and completeness of key public finance documents, the functionality of e-procurement portals, and the accessibility of fiscal data repositories, underscores Osun’s strong commitment to open governance.

“I remind Osun people that our dear state came first on primary health care access in the South-west. We moved to Number 7 from number 33 in national examination rating. We reduced Osun debt by over 40 per cent. We pushed back infra deficit from over 80 per cent to 40 per cent. These are all ratings from federal agencies.

“Now we came first in fiscal budgetary transparency. This remarkable achievement is a clear testament to our undiluted commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility as pillars of good governance. Under our watch, Osun has strengthened public financial management systems, embraced openness in budgeting and procurement, and built public trust.

“The 100 per cent score is an affirmation that Osun State is setting the pace in fiscal transparency, open budgeting systems reinforcing our reform agenda and our commitment to delivering a government that is accountable to the people,” the governor affirmed.

Speaking on the remarkable development, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Moruf Adeleke, said the rating shows Osun State is being run transparently following due process in terms of timely budget implementation reporting, openness in procurement process and fiscal data being visible on state website.

“It shows a government that is being run transparently. We thank Mr. Governor for giving our team at the ministry free hands to manage the fiscal process within the scope of global and national best practices. Mr. Governor demonstrated political will and courage to ensure all budgetary processes are open and transparent,” the commissioner posited.