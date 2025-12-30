  • Monday, 29th December, 2025

OML 34: Group Trains Stakeholders on Effective PIA Implementation

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 

A human rights group in the Niger Delta region, the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice has strengthened the capacity of host community leaders under the UTREW Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 34, through an intensive workshop focused on the effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and conflict resolution mechanisms in Delta State.

The two-day capacity-building programme which drew participants from several oil-producing communities within OML 34, kicked off in Udu Local Government Area on Monday.

It was “designed to deepen stakeholders’ understanding of the PIA, clarify the roles and responsibilities of key actors, and promote peaceful coexistence between host communities and oil and gas operators through effective governance of the Host Communities Development Trusts”.

Among the Communities with representatives at the programme were Otor-Udu, Eruemukowharien, Okpare-Olomu, Uvwiamuge, Ekakpamre, Effurun-Otor, Umolo-Olomu, Ekrejegbe, Iwhrekan, Edjophe, Oghior, Owhrode, Agbowhiame, Otu-Jeremi, Eyara, among others.

Addressing the participants, the National Coordinator of CEPEJ, Comrade Sheriff Mulade emphasised the need for host communities to fully understand the PIA since its enactment on August 16, 2021.

While describing the Act as “a landmark reform in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector”, Mulade stressed, “Its benefits can only be realized through proper interpretation, community awareness, and diligent implementation.”

Mulade explained that funds accruing from the PIA are statutory and strictly meant for host community development warning against diversion of such funds for personal interests.

