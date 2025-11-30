KCH Partners Indian Pharma Giant to Set Up Ultra-Modern Pharma Plant in Abia

In a significant development for Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry, KCH Consumer Healthcare Limited, an indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing firm, has partnered with Aquatic group, an Indian multinational company to establish a multi-million dollar pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Abia State.



The plant, located in Umuene, a serene community in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, will manufacture a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including tablets, capsules, dry powder and liquid dosage forms. The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and technology to ensure high-quality products that meet international standards.

In his goodwill message at the ground breaking ceremony, Indian business mogul and Chairman of Aqauatic Group, Mr Hitendra Mehta said that the event is not just a business endeavor, but a noble pursuit to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians.

“Glory be to God! Today, we stand at the threshold of a new era in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry. I am proud to announce that Aquatic group is committed to developing manufacturing capabilities, generating employment opportunities, and making affordable medicines a reality, in collaboration with KCH.



“We are driven by a singular vision: to join the Director-General’s of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye’s call to manufacture locally and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector. This vision, which we embarked upon through a joint venture, is now taking shape before our eyes. As we break ground on this project, we are reminded of our solemn commitment to support the development of local manufacturing in Nigeria,’’ Hitendra said.



With God’s guidance and strength, he said we pledge to turn this vision into a reality. Our mission is clear: to make local manufacturing the future of this great nation. We believe that this is not just a business endeavor, but a noble pursuit to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians.



Speaking at event, KCH founder, Pharm Chris Ukah, described the occasion as a well deserved moment.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide high-quality pharmaceutical products to Nigerians,” he said. “We are committed to leveraging the expertise and technology of our Indian partners to deliver world-class products that meet the needs of our customers.”



Ukah further disclosed that the location was carefully chosen for its strategic importance, proximity to a major transport hub, and access to a skilled workforce, even as he reiterated that the plant was designed in line with GMP standards and would rank among the most modern pharmaceutical plant in Nigeria when completed.

Ukah expressed his gratitude to Governor Alex Otti’s administration for providing an environment conducive for investments to thrive in Abia State.



“We are delighted to embark on this groundbreaking project, and we appreciate Governor Alex Otti’s administration for providing an environment that is conducive for investments in Abia State,” Ukah said.

Strategically, the establishment of the pharmaceutical plant in Abia State will also create employment opportunities for Nigerians, particularly in the areas of manufacturing, quality control, quality assurance, supply chain management and distribution. The project is expected to stimulate economic growth in the region and contribute to the country’s GDP.



In an emotional speech while performing the ground breaking ceremony, special guest of honour and Chairman, Abia Medicines and Commodities Management Board, Pharm.(Chief) Victor Amuta expressed his pride and joy at seeing his young nephrew, the founder of KCH take a significant step in family legacy to achieve greater heights in the pharmaceutical industry.

‘’This occasion brings back fond memories of our family’s legacy in pharmacy. I recall the countless hours we spent discussing the future of healthcare and the impact we could make. Today, I see those dreams unfolding before my eyes,’’ Amuta said adding, “May this venture be blessed with success, and May it bring health and prosperity to our people.”