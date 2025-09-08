Sanwo-Olu Lauds Team Lagos for  Emerging Overall Winners of NYG

Kunle Adewale

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has hailed the state’s athletes’ historic performance at the just concluded 9th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking with the triumphant Team Lagos via zoom, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that, as young athletes they have just started their careers across different disciplines, stating that the state nurture the youngsters to compete at the senior categories and represent the country at the highest level.

Team Lagos was crowned the champions of the NYG established in 2013 for the first time, having amassed 110 medals (52 gold, 36 silver, and 26 bronze). Host Delta State finished second with 114 medals (37 gold, 38 silver, and 39 bronze), while Edo State came third with 79 medals (33 gold, 18 silver, and 28 bronze).

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the newly crowned champions to continue to stay focused, be disciplined, shun drugs, and train very well in all their endeavors.

“You are just starting at ages 13, 14, and 15. You still have 10-15 years ahead of you. You have to keep yourself well and avoid anything that will make you get injured. Avoid anything that will be an embarrassment to your parents or to your school,” said Sanwo-Olu.

He however, commended the Lagos youngsters for their perseverance, commitment and grit shown during the games as good ambassadors of the Centre of Excellence while assuring the state government continuous interventions in sports development.

While encouraging the young athletes, Sanwo-Olu stressed that those that did not win any medal at the games should not relent that they need to go back, and train harder, adding that those that won medals should not rest on their oars and see it as stepping stone for better things to happen in their life.

“I’m excited that our young athletes from Lagos State are showing the entire nation of how to do it. Am even more excited that we are the best, and we have shown them that we’re the best,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

Director General, Lagos State Sport Commission, Lekan Fatodu, expressed profound thanks to the governor for his support and infrastructural investments for the overwhelming achievements under his leadership, Lagos State is successfully reclaiming its status as the leading sports superpower in Nigeria. ‘We are proud of you, sir.’

He applauded the DG, Directors, SSAs and coaches, expressing immense pride in their collective efforts and offering heartfelt congratulations.