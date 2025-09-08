  • Monday, 8th September, 2025

NPFL: Remo Stars Climb to the Top After Beating Warri Wolves 

Sport | 37 seconds ago

Defending champions Remo Stars have climbed to the top of the NPFL table after a 1-0 home win over Warri Wolves, while there were home wins for Wikki Tourists, Katsina United, Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes and Enugu Rangers in Week 3.

Samson Olasupo was match winner for Remo Stars against high-flying Warri Wolves after he struck in the 77th minute.

Remo Stars now have seven points from three matches, same as Wikki, who defeated visiting Abia Warriors also by the odd goal today.

Katsina United won the Northwest Derby against Kano Pillars 1-0, Kwara United beat promoted Kun Khalifat 2-0, Niger Tornadoes stopped Bayelsa United 1-0 and Enugu Rangers were 2-0 winners over Plateau United.

Shooting Stars were held by Ikorodu City in the Southwest Derby, while it was goalless between Enyimba and Nasarawa United in Aba.

Bayelsa United are third on six points with Warri Wolves dropping to fourth position also on six points.

Promoted clubs Kun Khalifat and Barau FC, Kano Pillars languish at the bottom end of the table.

Plateau United are bottom of the standings as they remain pointless after three rounds of matches.

RESULTS

NPFL

Katsina Utd  1-0 K’Pillars 

Remo Stars 1-0 W’Wolves 

Kwara Utd 2-0 Kun Khalifat 

Wikki  1-0 Abia Warriors 

Enyimba 0-0 Nasarawa  

El-Kanemi 0-0 Rivers Utd

Shooting 1-1 Ikorodu City

Tornadoes 1-0 Bayelsa Utd

Barau 1-1 B’Insurance

Rangers 2-0 Plateau Utd 

