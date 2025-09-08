College Principal, Two Others Abducted in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Drama as bandits dressed in Hijab, the female Muslim overcoat, kidnapped a school principal and two others in Kontagora area of Niger State.

The incident took place late last Friday night according to reports.

It was learnt that the bandits dressed in the hijab to protect their identities waited patiently in front of the principal’s quarters until his arrival home at about 11p.m.

The principal, though saw the bandits, did not suspect them to be kidnappers.

According to reports, the bandits, after waiting patiently for the principal to settle down, they removed the hijabs and forced themselves into the school head’s sitting room. At gun point, they took the principal away to an unknown destination.

It was learnt that two other person’s in the principal’s residence were also abducted by the bandits.

Eye witness gave the name of the principal as Malam Aminu Runtoje.of Mahemahe Junior Secondary School but did not know the identities of the two other victims.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, promised to verify the authenticity of the report and get back, but did not do so until the time of filing this report.

Following the dissolution of the State Executive Council by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago there is presently no Commissioner for Homeland Security to confirm the story.