CCSLD Consulting Boosts Banking Sector with Fraud Prevention

CCSLD Consulting has boosted the banking sector with fraud prevention by launching its Banking Security and Fraud Prevention Training Programme in Lagos.

The initiative extends the firm’s culture re-orientation expertise from the oil and gas sector into Nigeria’s financial services industry.

CCSLD Consulting, known for reducing compliance breaches and strengthening accountability in energy, is now targeting fraud and cybercrime challenges in banking and mortgage finance.

The training will equip professionals in commercial banks and mortgage institutions, including the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, to tackle sector-specific threats such as forged land titles, fraudulent cooperative loans, and insider fraud.

Partner Osoba Otaigbe, based in the UK, stressed the importance of culture in security:

“Security is not just about systems but also about culture. Extending this to banking will help institutions build resilience, protect customers, and restore trust.”

Nigeria-based partner Victor Okosun highlighted past success:

“Our interventions in oil and gas reduced compliance breaches and improved discipline. This tested approach will help banks embed fraud prevention into their DNA.”

The programme covers fraud detection frameworks, KYC/CDD, cybersecurity, incident response, and compliance with CBN regulations, delivered with tailored case studies and simulations.