At Afreximbank’s IATF 2025 in Algiers, Solewant Group Showcases Advanced Technology 

Olufunke Adeola

As Africa’s most innovative businesses across multiple sectors converge at the SAFEX Building in Algiers, Algeria, for the ongoing 4th edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025), Solewant Group, is one of the leading exhibitors capturing attention.

The company, which is Nigeria’s foremost pipe production, coating and energy sector industrial solutions provider, is showcasing cutting-edge technologies and its robust portfolio of subsidiaries at IATF 2025, which is convened by Afreximbank at SAFEX Building in Algiers.

The highlight of the company’s participation so far was the high-profile visits to its exhibition booth at Pavilion Union, Country Pavilions, beside the ECOWAS stand.

Dignitaries who stopped by included former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi.

The distinguished guests engaged the Solewant team with questions on the Group’s value addition to Africa’s energy and infrastructure sectors, particularly in steel pipe manufacturing, advanced pipeline coating technologies, protective paints, fabrication services, and energy training.

In response, Group Managing Director/CEO of Solewant Group and leader of the company’s delegation, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, provided compelling insights into how the company has become a trusted local content champion, bridging gaps in technology, capacity, and industrial excellence.

“Our commitment is not only to deliver world-class coated pipes, fabrication, and specialty protective solutions but also to deepen indigenous capacity through training and technology transfer. “We see Solewant as a vehicle for Africa’s self-reliance in energy and infrastructure,” Ewanehi explained.

Highpoint of the dignitaries’ visit was a series of group photographs with Solewant executives, symbolising solidarity with Africa’s drive for homegrown industrialisation.

Solewant Group’s delegation to IATF 2025 is composed of top executives from across its five subsidiaries: Group Managing Director/CEO, Solewant Group, Ewanehi; Group Executive Director and Managing Director, Solewant Specialty Protective Coatings & Paints Ltd. (SSPC), Mr. Matthew Aganren; Executive Secretary, Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI), Dr. Benjamin Ubleble; Business Development Manager, Solewant Group, Dr. Felix Onyela; and the Group Sales Representative, Southern Africa Region (Namibia); Ms. Selma Matheus.

Across the exhibition floor, Solewant is presenting its diversified portfolio: Solewant Nigeria Limited (SNL) – Africa’s largest multi-layer pipe coating plant, delivering 3LPE, 3LPP, 5LPP, FBE, and Concrete Weight Coating solutions; Field Joint Coatings Ltd. (FJCL) – Onshore and offshore field joint coating and rehabilitation services; and SSPC – Specialty protective paints and coatings.

Others include: Pipe & Metals Industries Ltd. (PMI) – Steel pipe and metal fabrication; and SETI – Industry-focused energy training and certification.

The company’s presence at IATF 2025 also emphasizes its role in supporting AfCFTA’s mission by driving intra-African trade, strengthening local supply chains, and fostering regional self-sufficiency in energy infrastructure across Africa and the diaspora.

With a clear focus on innovation, local content, and sustainable growth, the Group is seizing IATF 2025 as a platform to build new partnerships, explore export opportunities, and reinforce its strategic positioning as a pan-African leader in industrial and energy solutions.

In recent years, the company has been strengthening its leadership position in technological innovation in the global oil and gas industry by showcasing innovative oil and gas products and solutions at global events.

Two of such events include the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) held in May 2025 in Houston, Texas, United States of America (USA), and the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2025, held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

OTC represents a consortium of 15 non-profit entities dedicated to supporting the global energy sector.

At OTC 2025, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ewanehi, represented by the company’s Group Executive Director, Mr. Matthew Aganren, made a presentation at the company’s exhibition booth at the Nigerian pavilion on May 6.

Speaking during the presentation, Ewanehi noted that the company has excelled in manufacturing and supply of steel pipes, metals, fabrication and specialty coating solutions for 25 years.

According to him, the company is entering the next phase of its extensive development through a series of investments and expansions.

Ewanehi enumerated the company’s facilities to include: Multi-layer pipe-coating plant; concrete weight coating plant; pipe milling and steel fabrication facility; state-of-the-art laboratory; pipe storage and preservation facility; and pipe bend and fitting coating facility – with plant equipment installation currently ongoing.

It was on this occasion that he announced that the company would unveil the state-of- the-art pipe bend and pipe fitting multi -layer coating factory at its industrial park, Onne, Rivers State, which was done in June, 2025.

“Our vision is to be the first-rate world-class steel pipes and coating service provider for the oil, gas and water industry in Africa. Our mission is to provide excellent and reliable steel pipe and coating services, manpower training and research, using well-trained pipe/metals industrial experts and best modern technology to satisfy our clients,” Ewanehi explained.

“Our competence includes: Engineering design, Pipe manufacturing and provision of steel pipes, 3-Layer polyethylene pipe coating services, 3LPP to 5LPP pipe coating solution, Concrete weight coating solution, Steel pipe/metals fabrication and specialty coating solutions, Field Joint Coating Solutions, Cathodic Protection Solution and Manpower training services,” Ewanehi added.

He noted that the company’s multi-layer pipe coating was commissioned in November 2016.

Ewanehi also told the global oil and gas industry stakeholders and top government functionaries that the company’s 5LPP Coating system provides a five-layered polypropylene system on pipes.

“The Solewant Pipe Milling Plant is helping to cut the growing needs for steel pipes in upcoming projects in Nigeria, with Solewant steel pipe manufacturing technology that produces 12-inch to 56-inch line pipes to serve the oil, gas and water industries.

He stated that the company’s solid reputation was built on consistency, expertise, clients’ satisfaction and efficient project delivery.

Speaking on the company’s future, Ewanehi stated that “Our business plan and strategy is to continue to invest in People, Plants, Products and innovations required to build and deliver master class projects for our clients.”

Solewant Group also showcased its technological innovations at NOGOF 2025, held at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

At the conference, Ewanehi announced the unveiling of ‘Solewant Group Roadmap Plus’ to deepen its advancement in technological innovation and also boost its contributions to Nigeria’s industrial development and energy transition.

The unveiling of the ‘Solewant Group Roadmap Plus’ was part of the company’s renewed commitment to its 10-year strategic vision.

While hailing the NCDMB for its continued leadership in promoting local content, Ewanehi also lauded the efforts of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), and the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), in deepening local capacity development.

“Twenty-five years ago, we began with a singular vision—to become a national leader in pipe coating technology, guided by a 10-year roadmap. That vision, backed by passion, innovation, and the support of institutions like NCDMB and PETAN, has transformed into something far greater; that is the reason why we are evolving in strategy with the unveiling of ‘Solewant Group Roadmap Plus’ for the next 10 years,” Ewanehi said.

“Today, Solewant Group stands as a proudly Nigerian conglomerate because of the contributions of NCDMB, PETAN, OGTAN and the continuous patronage of our clients such as NLNG, SPDC, Chevron, Seplat Petroleum, Port Harcourt Refining Company, Exxon Mobil, Addax Petroleum, to mention just few. Since inception, we have successfully provided world-class services to over 100 clients in both onshore and offshore projects to date.

According to him, “Solewant’s growth is a testament to what is possible when local content is not just a policy but a national philosophy—actively implemented, continually monitored, and boldly defended.”

Ewanehi told his audience that the company is hosting the 9th Energy Summit in Onne, themed “Emerging Technologies and the Future of Sustainable Energy Development in Africa,” on November 27 and 28, 2025. “We are proud to be writing this story together with our clients, partners, and institutions that champion indigenous excellence.”

Ewanehi also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building a globally competitive, Nigerian-led energy sector.

“We remain committed to building a future where Nigerian companies are not just competing, but leading on the global stage,” he added.

…. Adeola, oil and gas investment advisor, writes from Lagos