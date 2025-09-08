Alcaraz Replaces Sinner as Number 1 after US Open Win

Carlos Alcaraz won the second US Open championship of his career on Sunday, overpowering Jannik Sinner in four sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. He is now number 1 on the Men’s ATP rankings.

The US Open is Alcaraz’s second Grand Slam title of 2025, joining his French Open victory. That win was also against Sinner, But that five-hour, five-set marathon was much different than the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Following a 30-minute delay due to President Donald Trump’s visit and the added security that entailed, Alcaraz pushed the advantage from the outset against Sinner. His approach was far more aggressive than in his semifinal match versus Novak Djokovic. Perhaps he was hoping to avoid another five-set battle with Sinner.

Sinner was thwarted in his attempt to win consecutive US Open titles and his second Grand Slam victory over Alcaraz this year, after beating him at Wimbledon. However, he had few answers for Alcaraz’s game yesterday.