  • Monday, 8th September, 2025

Alcaraz Replaces Sinner as Number 1 after US Open Win

Sport | 38 seconds ago

Carlos Alcaraz won the second US Open championship of his career on Sunday, overpowering Jannik Sinner in four sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. He is now number 1 on the Men’s ATP rankings.

The US Open is Alcaraz’s second Grand Slam title of 2025, joining his French Open victory. That win was also against Sinner, But that five-hour, five-set marathon was much different than the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Following a 30-minute delay due to President Donald Trump’s visit and the added security that entailed, Alcaraz pushed the advantage from the outset against Sinner. His approach was far more aggressive than in his semifinal match versus Novak Djokovic. Perhaps he was hoping to avoid another five-set battle with Sinner.

Sinner was thwarted in his attempt to win consecutive US Open titles and his second Grand Slam victory over Alcaraz this year, after beating him at Wimbledon. However, he had few answers for Alcaraz’s game yesterday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.