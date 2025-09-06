North-east: Taraba Green House Will Protect Food Security, Settle Hunger Crisis, Says Zulum

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has applauded the Taraba State Green House popularly known as Cucumber Farm, and has expressed optimism that it would protect food security and settle the hunger crisis in the North-east and Nigeria at large.

While inaugurating the project during the summit of the North-east governors, the forum expressed worries about the shortage of food next year.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Digital Communications, to Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Emmanuel Bello, described the inauguration as something revolutionary that happened in Jalingo.

He said the world-class technology will ensure that vegetables are cultivated all year round irrespective of climatic conditions.

Describing the famous green pepper and tomatoes as world class and best in the Nigerian market, Bello revealed that experts who have attested to the healthy and nutritious stance of the vegetables, have concluded that the state has invariably become the headquarters of vegetables in the country.

Bello said, “Governor Agbu Kefas led other five governors to commission the remodelled Green House Farm. The locals are fond of calling the vast vegetable plantation the Cucumber Farm, but it is actually one of the best green houses in the country.

“Moreover, at the forefront of the push are the duo of Ohad Shtilman and Eyal Tal, who are working with a brilliant team of the TSI to ensure the survival of the project. The group has obviously learnt from experience when the farm once collapsed. They are thus determined to deal with all the loopholes and run a successful enterprise.

“Already, the market is surging with prospects as many buyers and sellers are lining up to take advantage of the business. Investors are also showing renewed interest in the deeply profitable venture.”

Apart from Kefas, the host governor and Zulum, other governors in attendance were the four governors of the North-east namely Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.