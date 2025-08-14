  • Thursday, 14th August, 2025

Tinubu Departs Abuja Today on a Two-Nation Trip to Japan and Brazil

•To stop over in Dubai before heading to Japan

President Bola Tinubu will today, August 14, 2025 depart the nation’s capital, Abuja , for a two-nation trip to Japan and Brazil.

The President will stop over in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before proceeding to Japan.

In Japan, President Tinubu will attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in the City of Yokohama from August 20 to 22.

With the theme “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” TICAD9 will focus on Africa’s economic transformation and improvements in the business environment and institutions through private investment and innovation. It will also promote a resilient and sustainable African society for human security, peace, and stability.

In addition to attending plenary sessions on themes linked to the conference, the Nigerian President will hold bilateral meetings and meet the chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with investments in Nigeria.

Initiated in 1993 by the Japanese government and co-hosted by the United Nations, UNDP, the African Union Commission, and the World Bank, TICAD is a triennial conference held alternately in Japan and Africa. The last one took place in August 2022 in Tunisia.

The forum fosters high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and development partners.

At the end of the TICAD9, President Tinubu will leave for Brasilia, the capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on a two-day state visit from Sunday, August 24, to Monday, August 25.

This is sequel to an invitation by the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

While in Brazil, President Tinubu will hold a bilateral meeting with his host and attend a business forum with Brazilian investors.

His delegation—comprising key ministers and senior officials—will explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation and sign agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Brazilian government.

