CEO of Camels & Needle Couture Bags UniAbuja National Impact Award

It was a moment of reward for excellence as the CEO of Camels & Needle Couture, Eghenayamu Ogbemudia Frank was honoured with the award of The Game Changer in recognition of his impact in nation nation-building.

The honour was conferred on him at Nigerian Edutainment Festival which took place at the University of Abuja. The presentation was done by CP Ajao Adewale, Commissioner of Police, FCT in the presence of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland.

The festival, which is a fusion of education and entertainment, is aimed at driving empowerment among talented Nigerian youths, combining both for a greater future.

The awardee is a renowned trusted hand in making all kinds of classy outfits, for both male and female, covering native, corporate, dinner and all kinds of wears for various occasions.

His clients are largely made up of businessmen, politically exposed persons, and showbiz entrepreneurs.

An alumnus of the University of Abuja, since founding the company, he continued to make giant steps in training younger fashion designers, giving them opportunity to make decent livelihood.

The festival attracted the presence of top dignitaries, including the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbtokun who was represented by the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Wale Ajao and numerous others.

The event was hosted by renowned OAPs, Anto Lecky and Nedu.

