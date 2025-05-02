Onyema Rallies Stakeholders on Aviation Security

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Air Peace Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema has called for the concerted efforts to improve security at airports, as records show increasing security threats on air travel worldwide.

Onyema, made the call during a high-level symposium withthe theme: ‘Fundamentality of Aviation Security in Achieving the Safe-Skies Goal’, which held in Lagos.

He described the symposium’s theme as both timely and pressing, saying aviation security is not just protocol, it’s the industry’s “lifeblood.”

With global threats evolving at breakneck speed, from cyberattacks to insider threats and terrorism, he stressed that Nigeria’s aviation architecture must be continuously reimagined and strengthened.

Central to his message was the importance of synergy, warning that no one agency or operator can do it alone, noting that airlines, airport authorities, security agencies, regulators, and private sector partners must work in concert.

He highlighted how Air Peace has modelled this collaborative approach by investing heavily in cutting-edge security technology, continuous training, and institutional partnerships and cautioned against an overreliance on hardware and checklists.

“Security is also about mind-set,” he said, emphasising that vigilance, intelligence-sharing, and uncompromising compliance must be cultural norms across the aviation ecosystem.

Onyema urged the symposium not to become “another talkshop,” but a launchpad for concrete, collective action

While acknowledging the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority for organising the symposium and for its persistent efforts in oversight and regulation, he said: ‘”It is a privilege to be here this morning, let us share best practices, raise hard questions, and commit to actionable outcomes.”

He also reaffirmed Air Peace’s commitment to collaboration and aviation excellence.