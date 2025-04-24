20 Years After, FG, Katsina Begin Talks on Handover of Multi-billion Naira 10mw Wind Farm

•Radda announces $500m renewable energy partnership with private firm

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina





About 20 years after the award of the contract for Nigeria’s first major wind farm, the Lambar Rimi windmill, the federal government has announced the commencement of negotiations with the Katsina state government for the handover of the multi-billion naira facility to the state.

A statement in Abuja by Bolaji Tunji, the spokesman to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said yesterday that the Katsina state government had expressed interest in taking over the 10 megawatts wind farm, to boost electricity supply in the state, while integrating additional solar energy to expand the plant’s capacity.

The meeting focused on aligning federal and state efforts to advance sustainable power infrastructure and expand electricity access in Katsina state. The discussion further centred on the utilisation and proposed hybridisation of the 10mw Wind Farm in Katsina State.

“The Katsina State Government, through its partnership with Genesis Energy, expressed interest in taking over the wind farm, built by the federal government, to enhance electricity supply in the state by integrating additional solar energy to expand the plant’s capacity,” Tunji stated.

First started by the Umar Yar’Adua administration in Katsina state around 2005, THISDAY gathered that the contract initially had 24 months for completion, before it was taken over by the federal government in 2007. Since then, the project has missed several timelines.

In 2009, the federal government awarded the project to a French firm, Messrs Vergnet SA, with the Lambar windmill project with 37 turbines, among other issues, stopped due to a security-related incident in 2012 at the peak of execution.

Besides, the project has step-up transformers for each turbine with a capacity of 315KVA for 33 kilovolts and 400 volts at distributed power supply level and a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for data collection, performance monitoring and control as well as for remote supervision.

But speaking during a meeting with the Minister of Power, Adelabu, aimed at bolstering energy development partnerships between the federal and the Katsina state government, Governor Dikko Radda, stated that it will enhance power supply to the state.

Besides, Radda said that an agreement had also been signed with Oceans Solutions Energie to harness the state’s hydroelectric potential, beginning with a 1MW pilot project at Danja Dam.

Notably, he said, 60 per cent of the funding for the initiative has already been secured through grants from the French Treasury and Oceans Energie.

He also announced a $500 million renewable energy partnership with Genesis Energy Group – one of the largest private sector-led clean energy investments in Northern Nigeria.

According to him, the partnership is expected to provide sustainable power solutions for the state while creating jobs and boosting economic resilience.

“The governor also shared progress on several state-led infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and public service delivery. These include: A 1MW Solar PV MiniGrid and 1MWh Battery Energy Storage System installed at the Government House.

“A 1MW MiniGrid with 600KWh battery storage powering the State Secretariat. A 250KW solar system with 300KWh battery storage at Katsina General Hospital, ensuring reliable electricity for critical healthcare services.

“Over 500KW of solar-powered street lights installed along 100 kilometers of major roads, improving nighttime safety and lowering emissions. In line with promoting green mobility, Governor Radda revealed the approval for the procurement of 500 electric tricycles,” the governor said in a separate statement by his media aide, Ibrahim Mohammed.

Responding, the minister commended the governor for his ‘visionary’ approach to energy development and his commitment to increasing energy access for the people of Katsina State. He emphasised that improved electricity supply will not only enhance the quality of life but also stimulate economic growth and development in the region.

Adelabu welcomed the governor’s request , noting that the proposed initiative aligns with the Electricity Act (EA) 2023, which empowers sub-national governments to drive electricity development within their jurisdictions.

He further affirmed that the initiative is consistent with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu, which he said, prioritises universal energy access and the economic empowerment of all Nigerians through reliable and sustainable power supply.

Adelabu assured the governor of the federal government’s readiness to collaborate with the state government to ensure a seamless concession process for the wind farm, and to support the state’s ambition to scale up electricity delivery for its people.