Firm Restates Commitment to Support 35M Users

PalmPay, which entered Nigeria’s financial services market in 2019 as a consumer payments application, competing within an ecosystem already shaped by banks, fintech startups, and a largely cash-driven economy, has restated its commitment to support the over 35 million users transacting on its platform.

Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Mr. Chika Nwosu, said after six years of operation, the platform reported over 35 million users.

According to him, the feat is a scale often presented as a measure of success in Nigeria’s digital finance landscape.

“A notable development in PalmPay’s evolution was its participation in Nigeria’s payment infrastructure, including completing a live transaction on the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) National Payment Stack. This places the platform within a broader network designed to enable interoperability between banks, fintechs, and other financial service providers.

At this level, performance is less about product differentiation and more about system reliability, transaction success rates, uptime, and the ability to function consistently within a multi-provider ecosystem,” Nwosu said.