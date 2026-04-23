  • Wednesday, 22nd April, 2026

LG Partners VIVA on Laundry Solutions across Africa

Business | 4 seconds ago

LG Electronics (LG) has announced a strategic partnership with Aspira Nigeria Limited, makers of VIVA detergent, to offer a bundled laundry solution for customers purchasing LG washing machines.

The collaboration sets a new standard for home care in Nigeria and seamlessly integrating LG’s advanced washing machine technology with VIVA’s high-performance detergent for a superior, ready-to-use laundry experience.

General Manager, Home Appliances Solutions, LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Oktai Kim, said: “This partnership reflects the global move towards integrated lifestyle solutions. At LG, our mission is to deliver more than appliances, we want to create holistic experiences that combine technology, convenience, and performance. By bundling our machines with VIVA detergent, we’re empowering our customers with a complete, effortless laundry solution right from day one.”

Chief Marketing Officer at Aspira Nigeria Limited, Mr. Santhosh Nair, added: “VIVA Matic detergent is specially designed for machine washing, delivering optimal results with every cycle. Teaming up with LG enables us to engage customers where it matters most, enhancing their everyday routines and reinforcing our commitment to quality.”

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