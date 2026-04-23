IHS Restates Commitment to Boost Connectivity with 15,000km Fibre Rollout

IHS, a global telecoms infrastructure company, has restated its commitment to boost connectivity in urban and rural communities, and support the growth of startups across the country, with its 15,000 km fibre rollout that was recently completed.

Chief Commercial Officer, IHS Nigeria, Mr. Akeem Adeshina, who gave the assurance during the Ilorin Innovation Hub Demo Day in Kwara State, said the completed 15,000 km fibre rollout project embarked upon by IHS five years ago, would enhance internet connectivity for all Nigerians in the rural and urban areas, where the cable has been laid.

“Nigerians are already benefiting from the fibre cable layout, through reliable and high-speed internet connectivity for browsing and staying connected online. The 15,000 km of fibre layout is different from the federal government’s 9,000 km of fibre layout that supports ‘Project Bridge’. We started building fiber as far back as five years ago and it is actually different from the federal government fibre project,” Adeshina.

Speaking about how internet connectivity will impact tech startups across the country, Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, IHS Nigeria, Kazeem Oladepo, said the 15,000 km fibre rollout would also impact on the activities of tech startups across the country, since they need fast-speed internet connectivity to develop and scale up their solutions that address specific challenges.