  • Wednesday, 22nd April, 2026

UniCloud Africa, OADC Partner to Strengthen Digital Sovereignty

Business | 4 seconds ago

UniCloud Africa (UCA), the premier pan-African sovereign cloud platform, and Open Access Data Centres (OADC), one of the leading data centre companies in Africa, have signed a strategic partnership to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation and independence.

Under the partnership, UniCloud Africa will host its enterprise-grade sovereign cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure within OADC’s world-class, carrier-neutral facilities in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.

Speaking about the initiative, CEO of UniCloud Africa, Dr. Krish Ranganath, said: “Our mission is to provide the definitive foundation for Africa’s digital and economic independence. By hosting our sovereign infrastructure within OADC’s world-class facilities, we are ensuring that African data remains on African soil. This partnership empowers our clients with low-latency access, local currency billing, and the security of ISO-certified, in-country data management that is tailor-made for the continent’s unique requirements.”

CEO of OADC, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, said: “We firmly believe that fully localised cloud infrastructure is critical for economic growth and Africa’s digital future. OADC is committed to providing the essential building blocks for a truly unified African digital ecosystem. Partnering with UniCloud Africa allows us to support a platform that is driving the next wave of innovation, from AI acceleration to cost-predictability.”

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