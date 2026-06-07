Defence Minister Reiterates Commitment to Maritime Security, Blue Economy

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to strengthening maritime security and advancing Nigeria’s blue economy through sustained support for the Nigerian Navy.

He pledged continued investment in the resources, capabilities and enabling environment required to build a technologically advanced, interconnected and globally respected naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests and regional waters.

The minister pledged while serving as Special Guest of Honour at the 70th Anniversary Ceremonial Sunset Dinner and Awards Night, the grand finale of the Nigerian Navy’s week-long celebrations marking seven decades of service to the nation.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister stressed the need for innovation and the adoption of modern technologies to address emerging security threats.

He noted that the future of naval operations depends on advanced surveillance systems, intelligence capabilities, unmanned technologies, cyber defence tools and data-driven operational platforms.

“The future of the Nigerian Navy lies in its ability to harness cutting-edge technology and strengthen collaboration with regional and international partners. A modern, technology-driven Navy will enhance maritime domain awareness and operational effectiveness and contribute significantly to collective security within the Gulf of Guinea and beyond,” he said.

He further assured that the federal government would continue to strengthen the Navy’s operational capacity to protect Nigeria’s maritime assets, safeguard national interests and support national development in line with its motto, Onward Together.

Commending the Navy’s achievements over the past 70 years, the Minister described the Service as a model of professionalism, organisational excellence, discipline and resilience.

He also acknowledged the contributions of international partners towards maritime security and stability.

Highlighting the Navy’s role in economic development, he said its operations had significantly supported Nigeria’s blue economy by protecting strategic sea lanes, offshore oil and gas infrastructure, and other critical maritime assets. He noted that the Service remains at the forefront of efforts to combat piracy, crude oil theft, illegal fishing, and other maritime crimes.

“The Nigerian Navy’s contributions extend beyond maritime security. Through its active participation in internal security operations and support to sister services and security agencies, it has played a vital role in maintaining peace, stability, and the secure environment necessary for economic growth and national development,” he stated.

The minister also congratulated officers and ratings honored at the awards ceremony, including those recognised posthumously, praising their dedication, courage and selfless service to the nation.