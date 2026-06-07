Folasade Ogunbiyi: Inspiring Generations

A decade after assuming the mantle of Iyalode of Remoland, Chief Mrs. Folasade Ogunbiyi remains a respected symbol of service, leadership and advocacy. As she turns 80, Vanessa Obioha chronicles her life and legacy

Ten years ago, when Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Ogunbiyi was installed as the Iyalode of Remoland, she accepted the honour with a genuine sense of responsibility, admitting that she never expected nor understood why people would consider her a good candidate to succeed the late H.I.D. Awolowo, who held the title until her death.

“I feel highly honoured. I don’t know why everybody thinks I should become Iyalode. I pray that God will give me the enablement,” she said in a THISDAY interview in 2016. She was 70 years old then.

Installed by the late Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr.) Michael Adeniyi Sonariwo (Erinjugbo II), Ogunbiyi stepped into one of the most revered traditional offices in Remoland.

Now 80, and a decade after her installation as Iyalode of Remoland, Ogunbiyi is widely regarded as a worthy successor to the late H.I.D. Awolowo. She is widely admired for her commitment to women’s development, community service, and cultural preservation. The office of the Iyalode, the apex female traditional title in Remoland, places her at the forefront of women’s leadership and community engagement. While each of Remo’s 40 communities has its own Iyalode, her office serves as the umbrella authority, bringing together the various groups and providing leadership through regular engagements. Traditionally, she is referred to as ‘Oba Obirin,’ meaning the ‘Oba of Women.’

To an outsider, occupying such a role may appear daunting, but not to Ogunbiyi. From the outset, she embraced the responsibilities of the office with a clear sense of purpose. From supporting the girl-child to empowering women across her community, she has remained intentional about helping people overcome challenges and improve their circumstances.

It is therefore not uncommon to hear stories of her influence across Remoland and beyond. Beneficiaries frequently recount how she has empowered them, guided them, and served as a model of leadership. Her impact cuts across schools, churches, community organisations, and social initiatives.

On her 79th birthday, the Management and Staff of First Heritage Culture and Hospitality extolled her life of selfless service, visionary leadership, and an unyielding commitment to the advancement of women and the preservation of Remo heritage. “Her passion for community development and her advocacy for social upliftment have earned her the respect and admiration of many,” CEO of the culture and hospitality company Abiola Ogundeko wrote on Instagram.

Her astounding level of responsibility can be traced to her upbringing.

Born in Ifetedo, present-day Osun State, to Prince Emmanuel Adebola Osiberu of the Olasibo Ruling House of Epe in Sagamu and Juliana Mogbojubade Osiberu, on June 6, 1946, Ogunbiyi is the only daughter among five children. She had an elder brother who later passed away and three younger brothers, one of whom is the Elepe of Epe of Sagamu, Oba Adewale Osiberu.

She grew up in a household where extended family members and domestic staff lived together under one roof. As she recalled in the 2016 interview, her parents never treated house-helps as servants but as members of the family. At her mother’s burial, many testified to the generosity of her parents and the lasting impact they had on their lives.

“The lesson is that don’t look down on anybody and depending on where you are coming from, try and help people in your own little way,” she reflected.

For one who had a nurse as a mother and a Health Superintendent as a father, it would have seemed natural to follow a similar path. But it didn’t turn out that way. Indeed, she once considered becoming a nurse, but the sight of blood quickly discouraged her. When she later expressed an interest in joining the police force, her father firmly opposed the idea. Instead, her career would span education and administration.

She studied English at the University of Ibadan and taught for a year before pursuing postgraduate studies at the same institution. She later earned a master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from the City University of New York, United States.

Her teaching career began at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode, where she taught English Language. During an exchange programme in the United States, she also taught in schools, including the United Nations International School, Bedford, New York, and worked as a Claims Manager for the CaMagher Administrator in New York.

She later returned to Nigeria with her husband, Chief Yemi Ogunbiyi, former Managing Director of Daily Times. While her husband joined Obafemi Awolowo University as a lecturer, Ogunbiyi took up an administrative role at the institution, serving for a decade as Chief Personnel and Administrative Officer across different faculties.

After leaving the university where she rose to the position of Principal Assistant Registrar, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Mrs Ogunbiyi made history when she became the first Human Resources Manager of the now-defunct NAL Merchant Bank. She subsequently moved into the private sector, serving as Deputy Managing Director of Signal Health (Nigeria) Limited, a pharmaceutical company that distributed Nature’s Bounty products in West Africa.

She is also a member of the Nigerian Association for Public Administration and Management (NAPAM), the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA), and an Ordinary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

Beyond the title of Iyalode of Remoland, Chief Ogunbiyi is decorated with other titles, including Yeye-Oba of Ipara-Remo; Yeye Looyin of Ile-Ife, and Yeye Meso of Ijebu Ife.

She is a life member of the Ikoyi Ladies Golf Club and enjoys swimming and cooking.

At her 80th birthday celebration yesterday, family members, friends, associates, community leaders and dignitaries poured tributes on her, honouring a woman whose life has been defined by service, leadership, and compassion. Her legacy indeed lies in the lives she has touched through mentorship, advocacy, and community service.

She is blessed with a son, Tokunbo, and many grandchildren.

To celebrate her, former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, congratulated Mrs. Ogunbiyi, describing her life as a shining example of purpose, grace, and service to humanity.

In a congratulatory letter to the octogenarian, Daniel said: “It is with great delight that I extend warm felicitations on your Oak anniversary, a life’s journey that stands as a radiant testament to purpose, grace, and enduring impact. At 80, you embody a rare blend of wisdom, strength, and elegance that continues to inspire generations across Remoland and beyond.”

The senator commended Ogunbiyi’s leadership as Iyalode of Remoland, noting that her ascension to the position in 2015 marked a significant turning point for women’s leadership in the community.

“Your emergence in 2015 as Iyalode of Remoland, succeeding the revered Chief Mrs. H.I.D. Awolowo, marked the dawn of a new era of compassionate leadership for women in our land,” he stated.

Daniel also praised her professional accomplishments and contributions to women’s empowerment, describing her as a trailblazer whose impact has transcended generations.