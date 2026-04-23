Mutual Benefit Delights Customer with Prompt Claims Payment

Ebere Nwoji

The words of former Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Fola Daniel, in which he said that the best advertisement any insurance company would do was to pay claims promptly, came true recently when a motor vehicle owner, Mr. Abdelhamid Abdelrahman took to the streets telling Nigerians to stop being sceptical about insurance that it works perfectly in Nigeria.

Abdelrahman, who was overwhelmed by the ease with which his claims was paid by Mutual Benefit Insurance on his damaged vehicle become the brand image of insurance companies, especially Mutual Benefit whom he described as an insurer per excellence.

“I use this opportunity to encourage Nigerians who remain sceptical about insurance to reconsider their views. Many people believe insurance does not work in Nigeria, but it does. When the time comes to make a claim and it is handled smoothly, then you know insurance truly works,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to embrace insurance insisting that the ease with which he collected claims for his vehicle which he insured with Mutual Benefit convinced him beyond reasonable doubt that insurance works in Nigeria. He praised the company for its prompt claims settlement and responsive customer service, describing his experience as proof that insurance works when handled by a reliable provider.

“Since then, I have felt that whenever I have a vehicle, I will always subscribe to their packages and services. Mutual Benefits may be one of the oldest, but it is still one of the most responsive insurance companies in Nigeria. The company’s response to customers’ questions and feedback is very fast. I have no regrets partnering with them,” he stated.

Industry experts have repeatedly noted that prompt claims settlement remains one of the strongest indicators of trust and credibility in the insurance sector.

According to analysts, customers are more likely to retain policies, renew coverage and recommend insurers when claims are paid quickly and transparently.

They explained that efficient claims management not only provides financial relief during difficult times but also helps improve public perception of insurance as a dependable financial safety net.