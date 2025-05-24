FG Moves to Close Manpower Gap in Renewables, Trains 130

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government yesterday moved to close the manpower gap in the renewables segment of the power sector, with the commencement of the inaugural training for 130 Nigerians under the NextGen RESCO Leadership Programme, powered by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Speaking at the official launch in Abuja, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape by investing in youth-driven innovation, capacity building, and sustainable solutions.

Describing the initiative as bold and efficient, Adelabu emphasised that the programme was coming at a crucial moment for Nigeria’s energy sector reform. He urged the cohorts to see the platform as a launchpad, not only for their professional growth, but also for transformation of communities across Nigeria.

Represented by the Director, Renewable and Rural Power Access Department in the ministry, Owolabi Sunday, Adelabu stated that the event underscored the urgent need to scale renewable energy solutions that are locally adaptable, commercially viable, and environmentally sustainable.

He said, “The RESCO leadership programme is not just about training, it’s about transformation. It recognises that the future of power in Nigeria lies in the ingenuity of our youth, resilience of entrepreneurs, and technical excellence of our professionals. We must also invest strategically in human capacity and leadership that will drive Nigerian sustainable energy transition.

“It also underscores the urgent need to scale renewable energy solutions that are locally adaptable, commercially viable, and environmentally sustainable. As the federal minister of power, we are proud to support this initiative that aligns with our national goal of energy access, climate responsibility, and economic empowerment.

“This programme is a strong example of how government, industry, and development partners can collaborate to unlock a new opportunity for innovation and impactful sustainable energy developments in the country,” he stated.

Besides, the minister told the inaugural cohorts of leaders and innovators to see the platform as a launchpad, not only for your professional growth, but also for transformation of communities across Nigeria.

“The ministry stands ready to work with you and learn from your insights as we chart a bold, inclusive, and renewable energy power for the future,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the REA, Abba Aliyu, underscored the agency’s commitment to making Nigeria the renewable hub of Africa.

He emphasised that Nigeria, with the highest number of people without access to electricity, must turn the challenge into a significant opportunity.

“The country has the highest number of people that are without access. We need to turn this challenge into an opportunity. Rather than seeing it like we are facing a crisis, we should see it as an opportunity. An opportunity to address the access gap, an opportunity to localise the investment in renewable energy, and an opportunity to create a talent pipeline,” Aliyu stated.

He highlighted the critical pillars necessary to achieve the vision, including: Financing, operational frameworks, localisation of manufacturing, and the development of a skilled talent pool.

On financing, Aliyu referenced the $750 million public sector renewable energy funding secured under President Bola Tinubu, with discussions ongoing for additional co-financing.

“To make Nigeria to be the renewable hope of Africa, there are a number of things that must be put in place. First is financing. We need to have the finances that are required to build this infrastructure.”

According to him, with the Renewable Energy Service Company concept, private sector driven innovative companies have developed competencies in deploying infrastructure and experience in attracting private sector financing.

Earlier, the Director General of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), Ahmed Nagode, described the programme as a historic and epoch-making initiative focused on equipping young Nigerians—especially women—with the skills necessary to operate in the renewable energy sector.

He highlighted the tripartite collaboration between REA, NAPTIN, and the Eco-Innovation Empowerment Initiatives as a carefully structured effort to identify, train, and empower youth to fill the skill gaps in renewable energy infrastructure.

In her remarks, an official of Eco Innovation Empowerment Initiatives (EIEI), Dr. Alex Tamulobian, described the initiative as a strategic investment to develop young talents by equipping graduates with essential skills and knowledge for the evolving energy sector demands.

According to her, the programme targets all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, with 130 participants and a 60-40 gender distribution, favouring female inclusion to encourage women’s participation in the traditionally male-dominated sector.

She said the programme is structured into a classroom-based training component conducted in partnership with NAPTIN and a nine-month industry internship hosted by leading RESCOs.

Tamulobian highlighted the rigorous application and selection process, which attracted over 10,000 applicants nationwide, demonstrating strong interest among Nigerian youth.