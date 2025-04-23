Food Security: FACCO W’Africa Partners Afrimash on Poultry, Livestock Production

Dike Onwuamaeze

FACCO West Africa, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the agriculture sector, has partnered Afrimash, an agri-digital marketplace, to support Nigeria’s poultry and livestock industry and tackle food insecurity.

Managing Director of FACCO West Africa, Mr. Femi Adelayo, said in Lagos that the partnership reinforced their commitment to growing Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Adelayo asserted that the partnership would connect over 30,000 farmers to reliable input suppliers for products such as day-old chicks, seedlings, agricultural equipment and fertilisers.

According to him, the collaboration is coming on the heels of bridging the gap of access to quality and reliable equipment that will sustain the food production mission of farmers.

This, he noted, would have a ripple effect impact on the country’s food sufficiency agenda.

He said: “With over four decades of experience, FACCO West Africa is dedicated to providing customised solutions to farmers, helping them achieve optimal production, efficiency, and profitability.

“We are passionate about contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Our cage farming system is the result of our team’s expertise and dedication to providing high-quality solutions that meet the needs of farmers. We believe that our innovative approach will play a significant role in combating food insecurity in Nigeria.”

Adelayo stated that with FACCO West Africa’s comprehensive range of solutions such as cage farming, pig penning, intelligent feeding systems, small and large grain storage silos, dryers and other innovative farming techniques, famers would be more empowered to make informed decisions and their operations.

“We provide expert advice, innovative solutions, and sustainable practices that contribute to efficient farm management and profitable production. FACCO West Africa’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the agriculture sector,” he added.