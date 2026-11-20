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• Call for UN reforms, caution ICC against abusing its jurisdiction

•Pledge increased production, supply of refined petroleum products

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The leaders of the United States, China and Russia yesterday held a historic trilateral summit, with Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pledging to prevent nuclear proliferation, reduce nuclear risks and ensure that nuclear weapons are never used in a war.

The meeting, which brought together the leaders of the world’s three biggest nuclear powers for the first time in such a format, ended with a joint declaration outlining areas of cooperation, including nuclear security, global peace, energy supply and reforms of international institutions.

At the centre of their declaration was a reaffirmation of the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, against the backdrop of persistent geopolitical tensions and the growing risk of confrontation among major powers.

The three countries also committed to maintaining dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, signalling a shared recognition of the consequences of a nuclear confrontation despite their differences on several international issues.

Trump, Xi and Putin met for more than an hour at a villa surrounded by wooded hills beside a lake in Shenzhen, southern China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Describing the gathering as a historic moment, Trump said at the beginning of the meeting: “We are really making history. The three of us have a great deal to discuss.”

The American president also defended the importance of direct engagement among global leaders, declaring that “no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.”

The meeting followed separate engagements between Trump and his Chinese and Russian counterparts, both of whom the US president had described as friends.

Beyond nuclear security, the joint statement contained positions on the future of global governance, particularly the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The three leaders called for reforms of the United Nations (UN) to enable it to respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its fundamental responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

They also warned the ICC and other similar international bodies against abusing their jurisdiction, stressing the importance of state consent and respect for the immunities of government officials.

The position could further complicate relations with European Union (EU) and NATO countries, particularly as Putin faces an international arrest warrant issued by the ICC over alleged war crimes connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Trump administration has also taken a confrontational position towards the court, imposing sanctions on it. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had previously said Washington wanted to dismantle the ICC.

On energy, the three countries emphasised the importance of maintaining stable global supplies, pledging to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations.

The commitment comes amid disruptions to international shipping and rising oil prices following the US-Israeli war against Iran, which has affected commercial movements through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he and Xi shared strong concerns about ensuring that oil continued to flow through the waterway, a critical passage for global energy supplies.

Putin, meanwhile, said the three countries had numerous shared interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The Russian president also highlighted Moscow’s importance to food and energy security in the Asia-Pacific region.

The trilateral meeting took place against the background of renewed efforts to manage trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, following an extension of their trade truce earlier this month.

The gathering also followed speeches by Xi and Putin at the APEC summit, where they criticised Western trade protectionism and sanctions, with the Chinese leader advocating free and open trade.