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• Says efficient public administration critical to $1trn economy ambition, backs Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s drive for public service reforms

• HoCSF: reforms must transcend intentions to measurable action

• Aig-Imoukhuede: poor understanding of change management undermines reforms

• Ofovwe: playbook offers practical tools for navigating institutional resistance

• Yemi-Esan: public servants responsible for translating government promises into results

James Emejo in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday challenged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to take ownership of the Public Sector Reform Playbook and translate its recommendations into measurable improvements in governance and service delivery.

Tinubu, who described an efficient and responsive public administration as indispensable to his administration’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030, stressed that the publication must not become another policy document celebrated at its launch but subsequently abandoned.

The president spoke in Abuja at the launch of the “Public Sector Reform Playbook” by Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation (AIG).

Represented by Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, Tinubu commended the foundation and other stakeholders for developing the initiative, describing it as an important contribution to his administration’s conviction that government must work better if Nigeria is to achieve its development aspirations.

According to him, formulating sound policies, making ambitious promises, and setting national targets are insufficient without the institutional capacity to translate them into tangible outcomes that Nigerians can experience.

He said the country’s $1 trillion economic ambition would require increased productivity, industrial expansion, modern infrastructure, agricultural transformation, technological innovation, and stronger private sector participation, all of which depend significantly on an effective public sector.

The president said, “A modern economy cannot be built on an inefficient public administration.”

Tinubu stressed that investors required confidence in government processes, businesses needed predictable policies, and citizens deserved efficient, transparent and accountable public services.

He said public institutions must become facilitators of economic growth rather than obstacles to progress, adding that government must reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, eliminate waste, strengthen institutional coordination, and ensure the efficient deployment of public resources.

The president said the publication should help government institutions identify priorities, strengthen implementation, promote accountability, and measure performance against clearly defined outcomes.

He emphasised that government performance should be judged by results rather than the volume of policies introduced or activities undertaken.

Tinubu also highlighted his administration’s ongoing efforts to transform the federal civil service into a professional, digitally enabled, and competent institution through digitalisation, improved performance management, strategic workforce planning, continuous learning, and leadership development.

He urged permanent secretaries and public service leaders to embrace the reforms, insisting that public servants must recognise themselves as custodians of public trust and partners in delivering national development objectives.

Tinubu called for stronger institutions capable of sustaining governance and service delivery beyond political cycles, stating that Nigerians ultimately judge governments by the improvements they experience in their daily lives.

He said, “I, therefore, call on all ministries, departments and agencies to take ownership of its implementation and translate its recommendations into measurable outcomes.

“Every institution must identify its responsibilities, establish clear targets and demonstrate commitment to achieving them.”

Enitan: Reforms Must Move Beyond Intentions to Measurable Action

In his remarks, Enitan stressed the need to close the gap between reform intentions and actual implementation, insisting that government initiatives must be specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound.

He said reforms could not continue indefinitely without clearly established timelines and mechanisms for determining whether meaningful progress had been achieved.

According to him, the essence of the reform discourse is the need to match words with action, rather than allow good intentions to remain unfulfilled.

Using a personal anecdote about being hungry but delaying the decision to prepare food, he illustrated how intentions without deliberate action could leave people trapped in the same situation.

He said the same principle applied to public service delivery, where aspirations for improved performance would remain empty promises without concrete steps to achieve them.

The head of service, who commended the foundation for providing the platform, urged stakeholders to ensure that the playbook translated into practical changes across public institutions rather than becoming another document left on office shelves.

Aig-Imoukhuede: Poor Change Management Undermines Reforms

Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said the country’s persistent reform implementation challenges were not necessarily attributable to a shortage of ideas or technical expertise but to inadequate understanding of the less visible skills required to drive institutional change.

Aig-Imoukhuede identified change management, negotiation, communication, stakeholder engagement, and the ability to navigate institutional relationships and competing interests as critical capabilities often overlooked in public sector reform initiatives.

He said the foundation’s decision to develop the playbook followed extensive consultations and a national workshop in 2024, during which public servants spoke candidly about the challenges confronting reform implementation.

He said the discussions revealed that Nigeria’s challenge was not necessarily knowing what needed to be done but understanding how to navigate the political economy and institutional dynamics required to make reforms succeed.

Aig-Imoukhuede explained that public institutions operated not only through formal rules, mandates, and organisational structures but also through relationships, patronage, interests and influence.

He pointed out that reformers who understood only the technical dimensions of their assignments but lacked the capacity to manage these competing interests would struggle to deliver sustainable results.

He said the playbook was designed as a practical resource applicable across different sectors and institutional challenges, rather than a technical manual for specific policy areas.

He also identified rising citizens’ expectations, increasing pressure on political leaders to fulfil campaign promises, and the growing importance of institutional performance to national reputation as reasons Nigeria must strengthen its reform capacity.

Aig-Imoukhuede challenged participants to identify specific changes they would implement in their respective positions following the engagement.

Ofovwe: Playbook Offers Tools for Navigating Institutional Pushback

Executive Vice Chair of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, said the book was developed to help public sector leaders translate reform ideas and policy expertise into practical action despite institutional resistance, competing interests, and inadequate ownership.

She explained that the resource addressed some of the recurring obstacles to reform implementation, particularly the institutional environment within which public sector initiatives must operate.

Ofovwe said the playbook was available in both physical and interactive digital formats, with a QR code provided to enable participants to download the publication.

Demonstrating its application, she highlighted its section on stakeholder mapping, consultation, prioritisation, and validation, describing these as important processes for securing the cooperation required to implement reforms successfully.

She said the publication was intended to provide reform practitioners with practical guidance on navigating institutional complexities and securing the support necessary to translate policy ambitions into results.

Yemi-Esan: Public Servants Must Deliver Political Promises

In her keynote address, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, said Nigeria’s public sector was not short of policy ideas, but continued to struggle with converting them into measurable improvements in citizens’ lives.

Yemi-Esan described the playbook as a timely intervention, stating that its practical guidance would have been particularly useful during her tenure overseeing the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP).

Drawing on more than three decades of public service experience, including nearly five years as Head of Service, Yemi-Esan said reforms frequently failed because too much attention was devoted to designing policies while insufficient consideration was given to the institutional machinery required for their execution.

She identified weak leadership, unclear ownership, inadequate resources, poor coordination, and the absence of accountability as major factors undermining reform initiatives.

Yemi-Esan also challenged public servants to take greater responsibility for translating government commitments into actual outcomes, stating that implementing political promises is a core responsibility of the civil service.

She said public servants must stop distancing themselves from campaign promises and, instead, develop the programmes, activities, and institutional arrangements required to make them a reality.

According to her, leadership in public sector transformation goes beyond occupying positions of authority, issuing directives, or circulating official memoranda.

She cited the implementation of FCSSIP 2021–2025, and explained that her administration deliberately delegated responsibilities to permanent secretaries after recognising that driving reforms exclusively from the Office of the Head of Service was ineffective.

She maintained that successful reform required clear leadership, distributed responsibility, and institutional accountability, adding that government must move beyond celebrating policy launches to ensuring sustained execution and measurable impact.

Essentially, the publication offers practical guidance to public sector leaders and reform practitioners on turning policy objectives into measurable outcomes.

Drawing on reform experiences and the political economy of change, it examines how to strengthen leadership, build institutional capacity, and overcome the political, structural, and operational constraints that often derail reform efforts.