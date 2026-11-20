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• Describes him as a patriotic statesman committed to national unity, democratic governance, and nation’s peaceful advancement

•Felicitates senior lawyer, Anthony Malik, on his birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as he clocks 69 on today, November 20.

Tinubu, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated Jonathan’s distinguished leadership and enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.

He described Jonathan as a patriot and statesman whose commitment to national unity, democratic governance, and Nigeria’s peaceful advancement remained an important part of the country’s political history.

The president acknowledged the former leader’s years of dedicated service to the nation—first as Deputy Governor and Governor of Bayelsa State, then as Vice President, and, ultimately, as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu also commended the former president’s continued engagements in the promotion of peace, democratic values, conflict resolution, and good governance across Africa and beyond, particularly through his international peacebuilding and mediation efforts.

The president wished Jonathan continued good health, renewed strength, wisdom, and many more years of meaningful service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity.

Equally on Thursday, the president rejoiced with Chief Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik (SAN), a prominent legal practitioner, on his birthday on November 19.

Tinubu described Malik as a courtroom advocate and arbitrator who had made significant contributions to the legal profession.

Malik’s experience in legal practice spans over two decades. He is Founding and Principal Partner of A.A. Malik & Co., a law firm headquartered in Abuja. He was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in September 2019.

The president lauded the professional accomplishments and legal standing of

Malik, who was a member of his legal team in 2023.

Tinubu stated, “Malik’s professional career is distinguished. He represents a generation of Nigerian legal practitioners whose careers straddle public service, private legal practice, advocacy, arbitration, election disputes, and professional leadership.

“His elevation to the Inner Bar in 2019 represents an important milestone in a career devoted to the practice and development of law.

“He was one of the lawyers who represented me in the proceedings arising from the 2023 presidential election. He shone brilliantly in that team.”

The president wished Malik long life, robust health, and continued life of impact.