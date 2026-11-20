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Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, has urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to strengthen their business structures, financial discipline and governance systems to transform small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into globally competitive businesses.

Tinubu said sustainable business growth required more than ambition, stressing the need for deliberate investment in people, institutional capacity, proper financial records and disciplined execution.

He made the call while delivering the keynote address at GROW Nigerian 2026, the National MSME Conference organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference was attended by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; SMEDAN Director-General, Charles Odii; Deputy Consul General of Germany, Katharina Ziegler; and other business leaders, policymakers and development partners.

Highlighting the importance of SMEs to the Nigerian economy, Tinubu said they account for 96.9 per cent of businesses, 88 per cent of employment and 46 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He, however, argued that the next major challenge was to build their capacity to graduate from small businesses into medium-sized enterprises, large corporations and eventually global players.

“Nigerian giants are not built overnight. They are built through a series of bold decisions, executed with long-term commitment and persistence,” he said.

Drawing from Oando’s evolution over three decades, Tinubu recounted how the company started with modest family contributions, operating from a converted garage with limited resources, before expanding from diesel trading into petroleum marketing, gas distribution and upstream oil and gas operations.

He attributed the company’s transformation to calculated risk-taking, reinvestment and an unwavering commitment to reliability and quality, noting that business opportunities must be backed by deliberate decisions and disciplined execution.

On the requirements for attracting investment and sustaining expansion, the Oando chief emphasised the importance of proper financial records, documented operational processes and audited accounts.

He said these were essential for businesses seeking to demonstrate their capacity, establish credibility with financial institutions and position themselves for growth.

“One of the most important steps for an SME is to begin documenting its operations and processes, and to maintain audited financial statements. These are essential foundations for building a structured business and preparing it for growth,” he said.

Tinubu also identified working capital management as critical to business survival, urging entrepreneurs to maintain a clear understanding of their cash positions, receivables, liabilities and inventory.

On access to finance, he encouraged business owners to explore different funding sources, including commercial banks, development finance institutions, fintech companies, suppliers and joint venture partnerships.

“There is no single source of capital that is more important than another. Every source of financing, wherever it comes from, has a role to play in supporting business growth,” he said.

He further identified ambition, capability, competitiveness and endurance as essential attributes for building sustainable enterprises, urging entrepreneurs to invest in human capital, transfer institutional knowledge and develop systems that could be replicated as their businesses expanded.

“The principles required to build a successful SME remain the same as those required to run a large enterprise. As you scale, the critical difference is your ability to replicate your systems, processes, and organisational DNA,” he said.

Addressing the challenges posed by Nigeria’s operating environment, Tinubu acknowledged ongoing government efforts to improve infrastructure but noted that entrepreneurs must also develop the capacity to navigate policy changes, delayed approvals and other operational constraints.

He called for sustained improvements in electricity supply, logistics, port operations and the general ease of doing business, noting that these were necessary to help small businesses transition into larger enterprises.

“These are areas that require commitment rather than significant financial resources. SMEs depend on improvements in logistics, port operations, and the ease of doing business to scale from small to medium-sized and ultimately large enterprises,” he added.