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Sunday Ehigiator





Ecobank Nigeria has partnered Gbolly Balogun Literary Consultancy to support the publication of 35 titles and 14,000 copies documenting the experiences and leadership journeys of distinguished Nigerians across different sectors.

The partnership, which dates back to 2024, is aimed at preserving Nigeria’s corporate, entrepreneurial, professional and social history through the Behind the Curtain and Next Generation in Action book collections.

The initiative seeks to document the personal journeys, professional experiences, leadership philosophies and defining moments of accomplished Nigerians, while making their lessons accessible to younger generations.

Among the personalities featured in the Behind the Curtain collection are Oye Hassan-Odukale, Christopher Kolade, Hairat Balogun, Kenny Nwani, Kofo Akinkugbe, Munira Shonibare, Ego Boyo, Koye Edu, Uche Majekodunmi, Femi Gbajabiamila, Femi Majekodunmi, Chris Okeke, Aderonke Fetuga, Oke Maduewesi, Olufolake Adewunmi Oshin and Fola Adeola.

Speaking on the motivation behind establishing the literary consultancy, its founder, Gbolly Balogun, said the initiative was inspired by more than three decades of professional engagements and conversations with accomplished Nigerians whose experiences were rarely documented.

Balogun who said he had spent over 30 years building houses and hotels explained that some of the most remarkable insights he encountered emerged from informal conversations after meetings, where individuals shared how important decisions were made and the challenges behind their achievements.

“Some of the most remarkable stories I’ve heard emerged after meetings, when someone stayed behind to explain how a decision was really made, what it cost, or who made it possible. I kept wondering: where is any of this written down?” he said.

He explained that turning 60 prompted him to consider how to preserve the wealth of experiences and relationships accumulated over the years, adding that the idea received its first financial backing in October 2024.

Balogun said the collections were designed to examine leadership from different perspectives, with leadership stories profiling individuals whose principles and achievements had been tested over decades.

Behind the Curtain exploring decisions and experiences behind public accomplishments, while Next Generation in Action documents younger people building businesses, ideas and institutions.

According to him, the objective is to go beyond the public profiles and achievements of individuals to uncover the decisions, challenges, mistakes and values that shaped their journeys.

“The words that make me lean forward are, ‘Actually, what happened was…’ The public knows a company expanded or someone resigned; I want to know what happened in the room. What was at stake? Who opposed the decision—and were they right?” he said.

He added that the publications were not intended to be conventional autobiographies but concise accounts offering readers an honest glimpse into significant moments in the lives of the individuals featured.

Balogun said the initiative was particularly interested in preserving experiences that could otherwise be lost, noting that fame was not the sole consideration in selecting individuals for the collection.

“I ask: what would we lose if no one recorded this experience? Perhaps the lessons of building an institution, starting over at 45, or creating a business before the industry existed.

“Fame isn’t a requirement. Everyone has a story, often the most unexpected people. History is shaped not only by recognisable names, but by quiet decisions that change lives.”

On the significance of Ecobank’s partnership, Balogun described the collaboration as a major opportunity to expand the initiative beyond its initial publications.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity. We began with a handful of books; Ecobank’s support for 35 titles and a planned 14,000 copies lets a small team build a collection rather than publish isolated stories,” he said.

He explained the partnership would also facilitate wider distribution to universities, professional communities and readers beyond his personal network.

According to him, the initiative is working towards distributing the publications to university libraries and engaging students through discussions with some of the personalities featured in the books.

“We’re proceeding in stages. Next, we’ll work with selected campuses, librarians, lecturers and student societies to learn which titles students want, then use borrowing and discussion patterns to guide expansion,” he said.

Balogun said he wanted the university initiative to go beyond ceremonial book donations to encourage reading, critical engagement and conversations between students and accomplished Nigerians.

“I’d love to bring subjects onto campus: give students the book beforehand, then hand them the microphone. The best question may come from someone facing a similar challenge and wanting to know how the speaker handled it,” he added.

He identified the inadequate documentation of personal and institutional experiences as one of the challenges affecting the preservation of Nigeria’s history, noting that many important accounts were often shared informally without being committed to writing.

Balogun specifically expressed interest in documenting the experiences of THISDAY Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena, and other Nigerian media publishers, whom he said had played significant roles in shaping national conversations.

“I’d particularly love to record the story of my friend Nduka Obaigbena, THISDAY’s publisher, and other publishers. Their work has helped shape national conversations and built the country.

“Think of the stories behind their headlines, editorial decisions and personal risks. Losing those memories means losing part of Nigeria’s history,” he said.

He disclosed that his long-term ambition was to produce 1,000 books within five years, stressing that achieving the target would require building an institution with the editorial discipline, relationships and networks to sustain the initiative.

For Ecobank, the partnership represents an investment in education, knowledge preservation, youth empowerment and leadership development.

The bank said the collaboration aligns with its commitment to supporting initiatives that advance education, promote enterprise and contribute to the development of African societies.

The publications are expected to serve as learning resources for students, young professionals, entrepreneurs and aspiring leaders, providing insights into leadership, resilience, innovation and institution-building.

Balogun said the ultimate measure of success would not only be the number of books published but also their impact on readers and their ability to influence future generations.

“The point isn’t only to fill shelves with books. It’s to make one generation’s hard-won experience another’s starting point,” he said.