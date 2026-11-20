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• As Eleos Hospital commissions robotic surgery platform

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Director-General of Nigeria Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, has warned that the high cost of healthcare in Nigeria could become a death sentence for indigent patients who cannot afford expensive treatment.

The concern came as Eleos Specialist Hospital, Abuja, commissioned its Robotic Surgery Platform, the second of its kind in northern Nigeria meant to provide more efficient and affordable healthcare for patients.

Speaking at the event, Ohiri said the unveiling of the modern surgery equipment marked a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen specialised healthcare delivery, reduce medical tourism, and expand access to advanced surgical procedures.

The director-general, represented by his Special Adviser, Professor Chima Ariel Onoka, stated, “It sounds a bit easier when we are talking about malaria or typhoid illness, a lot of people can solve that problem. What separates the rich from the poor is healthcare that is expensive. It just changes everything and it determines life or death.

“Not that the poor person does not want to get better but he does not have the means to achieve that. When that happens, for instance, if somebody comes down with cancer or renal conditions or even prostate conditions, that disease becomes a certificate of death even before the time because the gates of the health sector get locked up against the person.”

Onoka said the introduction of robotic-assisted surgery would expand Nigeria’s capacity to perform complex medical procedures locally, reduce dependence on foreign healthcare services, and improve access to modern treatment options.

He said the federal government recognised the important role private healthcare institutions played in strengthening the country’s health system.

Onoka stated that investments in advanced medical technology, specialist training, and innovation were essential to improving healthcare delivery.

Speaking from the perspectives of public health and health economics, Onoka described the robotic surgery platform as not merely a technological advancement but also a strategic economic intervention capable of addressing Nigeria’s medical tourism challenges and promoting health equity.

He said, “Every year, billions of naira leave our shores as Nigerians travel abroad for complex urologic and minimally invasive procedures. This capital flight deprives our local institutions of the resources needed to grow, while placing an unbearable financial burden on families who must pay for international travel, accommodation and foreign healthcare out-of-pocket.

“By bringing this robotic platform to Abuja, Eleos Specialist Hospital is directly addressing this leak. We are shifting the narrative from capital flight to capital retention and positioning Nigeria as a hub for inbound medical tourism across West Africa.”

He explained that robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery could offer significant clinical and economic benefits, including reduced blood loss, fewer postoperative complications in appropriate cases, and shorter hospital stays.

According to him, faster recovery would enable patients to return to their families and productive economic activities sooner, while reducing caregiver responsibilities and pressure on hospital resources.

Onoka stressed the importance of developing local expertise to operate and sustain advanced medical technology, stating that the establishment of a centre for urological and other minimally invasive surgeries would create opportunities for Nigerian surgeons, nurses, and biomedical engineers to acquire advanced skills and practise to international standards.

He commended the hospital’s Medical Director and Chief Robotic Surgeon, Dr. Paul Ngwu, and the management team for their foresight in bringing global medical innovation closer to Nigerian patients.

He also called on policymakers to strengthen health insurance coverage and develop innovative healthcare financing mechanisms to ensure that the benefits of advanced medical technology were accessible to more Nigerians, beyond high-income patients.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Benjamin Kalu, represented by Deputy Chairman of House Committee on Health Institutions, Hon. Olumuyiwa Adedayo, said sustained investment in medical technology was essential to building a healthcare system capable of meeting the needs of Nigerians.

Kalu added that the country must encourage innovation and create opportunities for medical professionals to practise with modern equipment.

The deputy speaker also called for increased investment in medical technology, specialist training, research, and capacity development, stressing that stronger collaboration between government, private investors, and healthcare professionals would help position Nigeria as a destination for advanced medical treatment.

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the growing availability of specialised medical facilities in the country instead of seeking treatment abroad.

Kalu stated that advanced healthcare services were increasingly becoming accessible locally.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Consultant Endourologist, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon at Eleos Specialist Hospital, Ngwu, said the introduction of the robotic surgery platform was driven by the hospital’s commitment to bringing advanced surgical technology closer to Nigerian patients.

Ngwu explained that robotic-assisted surgery represented an important development in modern medical practice, offering surgeons enhanced precision, improved visualisation, and greater control during selected complex procedures.

He said the platform would strengthen the hospital’s capacity to undertake advanced urological and other appropriate surgical procedures while providing patients with access to modern treatment options locally.

The consultant surgeon added that the hospital would prioritise specialist training, patient safety, professional excellence, and the responsible application of emerging medical technologies to improve surgical outcomes.

Managing Director of Eleos Specialist Hospital, Dr. Mrs. Victoria Ngwu, described the commissioning as a landmark achievement in the hospital’s commitment to advancing healthcare delivery through innovation and investment in modern medical technology.

She said the acquisition of the Robotic Surgery Platform reflected the hospital’s vision of providing patients with access to advanced surgical services comparable to those available in leading medical centres around the world.

According to her, the hospital would continue to invest in qualified medical personnel, modern equipment, and strategic partnerships to strengthen its capacity to deliver specialised healthcare services and contribute to reducing medical tourism.

In his testimony on the hospital’s modern facilities, former Nigerian Ambassador to Hungary, Ambassador Eddy Onuoha, said the availability of advanced robotic surgical technology in Abuja would help change the country’s medical tourism narrative.

Onuoha, who disclosed that he was initially referred to the hospital from abroad, said he had undergone robotic surgery at the facility and recovered successfully.

He described his experience as encouraging, adding that he would continue to advocate the use of advanced medical facilities available in Nigeria rather than the automatic preference for treatment abroad.

The Robotic Surgery Platform is expected to support selected complex surgical procedures, particularly in urology, where robotic-assisted techniques can provide surgeons with enhanced precision and improved visualisation.

Eleos Specialist Hospital also provides specialised urological services, including minimally invasive prostate surgery, endoscopic procedures, and advanced treatment of kidney and urinary tract stones.

Its services cover the management of benign prostate enlargement, kidney and bladder stones, prostate and bladder tumours, male infertility, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, and other urological conditions.

The commissioning is expected to create further opportunities for collaboration in specialist medical training, surgical technology, research, and improved access to advanced healthcare services.

The development also highlights the growing role of private-sector investment in complementing government efforts to modernise Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure and expand access to specialised medical treatment.