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Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Medical lecturers at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, have threatened to embark on a five-day warning strike from November 25 over the non-payment of outstanding professional allowances and promotion arrears.

The lecturers, under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), UDUS/UDUTH Chapter, warned that the industrial action could be extended indefinitely if the university management failed to address their grievances.

The association announced the planned strike at a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Sokoto on Thursday.

Their grievances include the partial implementation of revised professional allowances under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), irregularities in salary payments and outstanding promotion arrears owed to members promoted between 2017 and 2024.

They also accused the university management of excluding some eligible members from the payment of promotion arrears for 2025 and 2026, which had reportedly been paid to others.

In a statement signed by the chapter’s Chairman, Prof. Usman Bello, and Acting Secretary, Dr Lukman O. Ajiboye, NAMDA said the challenges had persisted despite several attempts to resolve them through dialogue and engagements with the university authorities.

“The remuneration challenges facing our members have persisted for a considerable period, notwithstanding sustained dialogue, consultations and peaceful engagement by the Association,” the statement said.

The association disclosed its efforts to secure a resolution had included meetings with university authorities, formal correspondence, the submission of supporting documents and interventions by respected senior colleagues, but without the desired outcome.

NAMDA expressed concern that medical academics in comparable universities across the country were already enjoying the full benefits of the revised CONMESS, while its members at UDUS continued to experience disparities, including cases where lecturers on the same CONMESS level and salary step received different salaries.

It warned the situation could worsen the migration of experienced medical professionals and academics from Nigerian universities, noting that while the federal government had directed an increase in the admission of medical students to address the shortage of doctors, the number of qualified medical teachers continued to decline despite their sacrifices to sustain quality medical education.

The association also disclosed the Minister of Education had directed vice-chancellors to settle outstanding arrears owed to medical teachers in compliance with a presidential directive, lamenting that UDUS management had yet to implement the directive despite repeated engagements, while several other universities had complied.

According to the resolutions of its emergency general meeting held on November 2, the association issued a 21-day notice to the university management, effective November 3, with the warning strike to commence at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, if the issues remained unresolved by Tuesday, November 24, after which congress would review the situation, including the possibility of an indefinite strike, even as it reaffirmed its readiness to work with management towards a lasting resolution.