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• Firm to supply initial 300 CNG-powered buses with first 100 arriving Lagos December

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has welcomed plans by the world’s largest bus manufacturer and a global leader in electric and CNG-powered buses, Yutong, to establish a CNG bus assembly plant in Nigeria. This followed his invitation to the Chinese automotive giant to support the expansion of affordable mass transportation across the country.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release yesterday, stated that the investment would support the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP), in collaboration with state governments.

The programme targets transport fare reductions of approximately 40 per cent on participating routes, in line with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0 for 2027–2031.

Under the agreement, signed in Lagos yesterday, with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), Yutong would supply an initial 300 CNG-powered buses, with the first 100 expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of December 2026.

Subsequent buses would be assembled in Nigeria through YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland Automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State, reviving local industrial capacity, reducing dependence on imported vehicles, and creating employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians, and other workers.

Yutong, which sold 49,518 buses globally in 2025, brought extensive experience in mass transit manufacturing, with operations across international markets and a track record of supporting local assembly and public transportation projects in several countries.

The president stated that the investment came just as CNG adoption continued to increase nationwide, supported by the expansion of refuelling infrastructure through Pi-CNG & EV, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), and private sector investors.

The interventions include deploying Mobile Refuelling Units (MRUs) and the president’s directive for 2,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide, laying the foundation for a wider rollout of affordable commercial buses.

Tinubu emphasised that reducing the daily cost of transportation for Nigerians remained the central objective of the investments.

He stated that millions of Nigerians depended on commercial transportation to get to work, take their children to school, travel to markets, and move goods between communities.

He added that for many households, transportation consumed a significant portion of their daily earnings.

The president stressed that the lower operating costs of CNG-powered vehicles must translate into lower fares for passengers, allowing workers, traders, and families to retain more of their income for food, education, and other essential needs.

He pointed to the approximately 40 per cent fare-reduction target under the NACTP, as outlined in his Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0, and reiterated his administration’s determination to work with state governments and transport operators to extend affordable CNG transportation to more routes nationwide.

He welcomed Yutong’s decision to establish local assembly capacity in Nigeria, stating that the investment would help sustain the supply of affordable commercial buses while facilitating technology transfer, creating skilled employment, and strengthening the country’s automotive industry.

Tinubu reiterated that the success of the CNG programme must ultimately be measured by how much Nigerians saved on transportation, and assured citizens of his administration’s continued commitment to reducing living costs through practical investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and affordable mass transit.